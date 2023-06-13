Prioritise retirement security, withdraw from NPS only in emergency

Abhishek Kumar, a Securities and Exchange Board of India or Sebi-registered investment advisor (RIA) and founder, SahajMoney, says that data from the handbook shows four key reasons: construction or purchase of residential house (3.25 lakh requests), funding a child’s higher education (58,360), medical treatment due to disability (39,464), and medical treatment of specified ailments (33,520).

The foremost reason for this spike, according to experts, was the Covid-19 pandemic. “Covid-19, and the financial distress it caused to many families, would have been the key reason,” says Sumit Shukla, managing director and chief executive officer, Axis Pension Fund Management.