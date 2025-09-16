Pune tops India's Vaastu map - Half of homes for sale are vaastu-compliant

Pune has emerged as India’s leader in Vaastu-friendly housing: 56.0% of homes currently listed for sale in the city are described as Vaastu-compliant, according to fresh listing data aggregated from property portal 99acres. That’s 18,854 of 33,645 properties on the market, shows an analyses by eXp India.

The study highlights a growing trend in India’s real estate sector: modern buyers are increasingly blending traditional architectural principles with contemporary living.

Close behind are metro markets that one would expect to skew premium and tradition together — Mumbai (54.7%) and Navi Mumbai (54.5%) — while national capitals and large tier-I cities such as Delhi (52.6%) and Bengaluru (43.3%) also show strong availability.

Jaipur rounds out the top five at 47.4%. Other markets where availability remains high include Indore at 47%, Bengaluru at 43.3%, Hyderabad at 43.1% and Chennai at 41.7%. However, availability is far more limited in cities such as Lucknow, where 31.3% of listed homes are Vaastu-compliant, and Kanpur, where the proportion falls to just 16.9%. A Vaastu-compliant home is one that has been designed according to the principles of Vaastu Shastra, an ancient Indian science of architecture that seeks to harmonise living spaces with natural elements and energy flows. By aligning the design and layout of a property with these principles, homes are believed to promote positivity, peace and prosperity.

"Today’s buyers are actively seeking homes that align with these principles, combining traditional values with contemporary living. Our analysis shows just how widespread this demand has become, particularly in markets such as Pune and Mumbai, and we expect Vaastu-compliant homes to continue to command strong interest from both domestic and international buyers," said Sam Chopra, President of eXp India. Below is the city snapshot (listings / Vaastu listings / proportion): Pune — 33,645 / 18,854 — 56.0% Mumbai — 75,032 / 41,040 — 54.7% Navi Mumbai — 16,206 / 8,840 — 54.5% Delhi — 40,899 / 21,503 — 52.6%

Jaipur — 10,678 / 5,066 — 47.4% Indore — 6,949 / 3,265 — 47.0% Bengaluru — 37,237 / 16,138 — 43.3% Hyderabad — 24,775 / 10,672 — 43.1% Chennai — 33,020 / 13,758 — 41.7% Nagpur — 7,226 / 2,908 — 40.2% Surat — 4,381 / 1,707 — 39.0% Ahmedabad — 22,116 / 7,969 — 36.0% Kolkata — 28,347 / 9,334 — 32.9% Lucknow — 10,768 / 3,372 — 31.3% Kanpur — 2,151 / 364 — 16.9% A few factors explain Pune’s top ranking: Rapid new-supply pipeline: Pune’s residential construction has been brisk in the past decade, and many newer projects are planned and marketed with Vaastu in mind to meet buyer preferences.

Demographic mix: Pune’s blend of upwardly mobile young professionals and settled families creates demand both for modern amenities and cultural continuity — Vaastu sits well between the two. Developer response: Where demand for Vaastu is strong, developers find it cost-effective to incorporate simple orientation and layout principles at the planning stage rather than retrofit later. Metro Markets: Tradition Meets Premium Demand Mumbai and Navi Mumbai demonstrate that the desire for Vaastu transcends income brackets. In high-priced markets, a Vaastu label can be a meaningful differentiator for buyers who have the luxury to choose. Delhi’s 52.6% and Bengaluru’s 43.3% availability show the trend is pan-India, not just cultural or regional.

Two consequences here: Pricing power for Vaastu homes in premium pockets: In top micro-markets, Vaastu-compliant inventory may command a premium or sell faster because it checks both practical criteria (sunlight, ventilation, plan efficiency) and buyer sentiment. Resale liquidity: Properties that match cultural preferences often find quicker resale markets in these metros. Where Vaastu Is Scarce — Smaller Cities and Opportunity Zones Cities such as Kanpur (16.9%) and Lucknow (31.3%) show limited Vaastu-labelled stock. That doesn’t mean buyers in those cities don’t care about Vaastu — it may reflect fewer new launches, legacy housing stock, or less marketing emphasis. For developers and investors the implication is twofold:

Product gap: If demand exists but supply is low, there’s a development opportunity to build and market Vaastu-compliant projects. Value arbitrage: Early developers who add Vaastu features in these markets might command a first-mover pricing advantage. What “Vaastu-Compliant” Usually Means in Listings Be aware that “Vaastu-compliant” in online listings can range from rigorous to loose: Orientation (east/north facing), room placement (kitchen in south-east), main door position. Floor plan symmetry, natural light and ventilation, and placement of staircases and elevators. Some listings may use the term loosely as a marketing tag without professional certification.

Buyer tip: Ask for specifics — the exact Vaastu features, architect’s notes, and whether the developer followed a Vaastu consultant’s recommendations. A verified checklist beats a marketing claim. For homebuyers: If Vaastu matters to you, Pune and Mumbai offer the deepest choice. You can be selective about layout, floor, orientation and amenities without compromising on location. Don’t assume every “Vaastu-compliant” label is equal — request the specifics and compare plans. For resale value and rental appeal in premium micro-markets, Vaastu alignment can be a positive. For investors & developers: Markets with >50% Vaastu listings indicate both developer responsiveness and buyer preference; investing near such clusters may benefit from consistent demand and faster absorption.