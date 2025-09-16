Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Tax dept portal still slow? How to fix it before deadline to file returns

Tax dept portal still slow? How to fix it before deadline to file returns

Deadline extended after Monday's portal glitches; use these quick browser and network fixes to file returns

income tax
Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
Users say that the Income Tax department’s portal was slow, froze or threw up errors on Monday when millions logged in to file returns, prompting the deadline to be extended by a day.
 
The portal was under maintenance till 2:30 am on Tuesday to stabilise services.
 
“Taxpayers should avail of this extra day to submit their tax returns in time as missing the deadline may have serious repercussions. Apart from a penalty of up to Rs 5,000 and 1 per cent interest per month on unpaid taxes, late filing leads to losing the ability to carry forward losses, switch to a favourable tax regime, and could delay refunds or increase the risk of scrutiny,” said Aarti Raote, partner at Deloitte India.  ALSO READ: Income Tax return deadline extended by 24 hours after portal slows down 

If you are still facing trouble

 
The Income Tax Department on X suggested fixes for those unable to access the portal even after the extension:
 
  • Delete temporary files: Press Win + R, type temp and %temp%, delete all files. 
  • Clear browser cache and cookies: Go to browser settings and clear browsing data. 
  • Use a supported browser: Latest versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox, or Opera are recommended. 
  • Open in incognito/private mode: Use Ctrl+Shift+N (Chrome/Edge) or Ctrl+Shift+P (Firefox). 
  • Disable browser extensions: Especially ad-blockers or privacy tools that may interfere. 
  • Update your browser: Make sure you are on the most recent version. 
  • Try a different network: Switch to another Wi-Fi connection or use a mobile hotspot.
 
According to the department, these steps usually resolve most local system-related access issues. Users who continue to face glitches can contact the official helpdesk for further support.
 
Separately, the department reiterated that the Annual Information Statement (AIS) cannot be downloaded using third-party tools. Taxpayers must log in to the e-filing portal and access the AIS Compliance Portal directly.

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

