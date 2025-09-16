Building abs or assets? A fitness coach's lesson in discipline for both

If consistency builds strength, then SIPs build wealth. Raj Ganpath, fitness & nutrition coach, co-founder of The Quad and author of Simple, Not Easy, believes that muscle and money grow the same way. You can’t crash-diet your way to a six-pack, just like you can’t get rich by chasing hot stocks. Both journeys demand the same thing: showing up, putting in the reps, and letting quiet consistency work its magic. It’s this parallel between kettlebells and compounding returns that Raj brings alive in a candid conversation with Business Standard.

A: My understanding of money began in childhood. My father worked in a bank, so he knew money well and passed many values on to me. We weren’t rich, but we were comfortable, and he always emphasized living within your means. For him—and for me—money management was about saving, making sure you didn’t spend randomly, and always having something left over. Charity was also a big part of his philosophy. Even with my first salary, I set aside a portion for charity and for my parents. Those early habits shaped my financial outlook. Q: How did your approach change when you moved overseas?

A: Moving to the US was eye-opening. Inflation was low, savings accounts and deposits didn’t yield much, and I realized the financial environment was very different. I kept following my dad’s philosophy—save consistently, spend cautiously—and even bought some land back home. But I wasn’t thinking about long-term investments then. As a salaried employee, my formula was simple: earn, spend a little, and save the rest. Q: What changed when you returned to India and became an entrepreneur? A: 2011 was a transformative year—I moved back to India, got married, and launched The Quad all in the same month. Suddenly, I wasn’t just managing personal expenses; I had a family and a business to think about. The shift from being salaried to being an entrepreneur changed everything: I had to consider taxes, cash flow, and financial planning at a completely new level.

Q: Did you have an investment strategy at that time? A: Honestly, no. In the US, my only “strategy” was to save. Once I became an entrepreneur, I realized I needed to think about the long term. Around 2012–2013, I met a financial advisor through my father. At first, I wasn’t interested in the details—I just put a small amount into mutual funds. Debt, equity, and market averages were all foreign concepts to me. My focus was still primarily on building the business. Q: How did your relationship with investing evolve over time? A: For the first few years, I barely paid attention. But after four or five years, I noticed the portfolio had grown thanks to compounding. That’s when I began to take investing seriously. I saw the value of long-term planning—not just for myself, but also for my company and family.

Q: How did you manage The Quad’s finances? A: We structured The Quad to always stay profitable and never take on debt. Growth was organic, funded by revenue from one quarter to the next. We kept a buffer in the bank for salaries and operating costs. As my own financial knowledge improved, I applied those lessons to the business, especially around corporate investments and responsible cash management. Q: What impact did the pandemic have on your approach to money? A: The pandemic was a turning point. Almost overnight, we had to shift to virtual classes. We made a conscious decision not to fire anyone. Instead, everyone took a 50% pay cut, while the founders, including me, took no salary for a year. That experience taught us the importance of resilience and financial planning for uncertainty. It also showed us the power of innovation—today, we have more online students than in-person ones.

Q: How did you improve your financial literacy? A: During the pandemic, I dedicated a lot of time to learning. What used to be frustrating one-hour meetings with my advisor became two- or three-hour discussions I actually looked forward to. I read books, followed blogs, and learned about different asset classes, risk management, and long-term planning. It was a complete mindset shift. Q: What’s your investment philosophy today? A: My strategy is simple: bet on India’s growth. I believe the country will perform strongly over the next 20–30 years, so I’ve diversified across sectors with a long-term horizon.

Q: How do you plan your finances each year? A: I start by estimating income from various sources—my companies, consulting, royalties, and so on. Then I work out what we need monthly at home. Based on that, I set up systematic investment plans (SIPs) and add other investments as required. The key is to have a system, so investing isn’t an afterthought. Q: Which books or resources shaped your financial journey? A: The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel was foundational—practical, simple, and actionable. Ray Dalio’s work also gave me a deeper understanding of financial cycles and how economies move in patterns.

Q: Looking back, what mistakes would you correct? A: My biggest mistake was starting late. I assumed someone else would handle my finances, but I learned that you must take ownership, just like in fitness. If I could go back, I’d start investing in my mid-20s. The earlier you start, the more compounding works in your favor. Q: Which financial habits have served you best? A: Two stand out: consistency and clarity. Consistent SIPs beat sporadic big contributions. And clarity—knowing your needs versus wants, and living within your means—keeps you grounded. For example, I never buy things I can’t pay for in full, and I don’t use credit cards.

Q: How do you approach big purchases like homes and cars? A: My rule is simple: if I can’t pay for it outright, I don’t buy it. My car is eight years old, and I paid in cash. As for real estate, I don’t think owning your own home is a necessity—it can be an investment, but it shouldn’t be a financial compulsion. Q: You often link health and money. How do you see that connection? He explains this in detail: As far as time is concerned, this is essentially taking the time to take care of yourself, especially today. This is doing your exercise, going for walking, sleeping a little more than usual, making sure you get your seven hours of sleep, all of that. That’s the time investment that you put in towards health, and it’s necessary. The effort is also an investment. You have to be okay with discomfort. Exercise is discomfort. Saying no to cookies is discomfort, right? Going to bed without watching reels on Instagram is discomfort. So you’re going to have to put up with this discomfort. That’s the second point. The third investment is naturally money, like all of this, comes at a cost, right? You have to pay for your gym, you have to pay for your kettlebells, you have to pay for, I don’t know, your protein. You have to pay for your vegetables, right? You’re paying all this now. It feels like it’s expensive, but if you don’t pay for it now, if you don’t invest now, you are going to end up paying more to doctors and medicines.” A: Health, wealth, and time are the three pillars of a good life. You need all three in balance. Investing in health—through exercise, nutrition, and rest—is non-negotiable. If you don’t invest in it now, you’ll pay later in healthcare costs. Like finance, consistency compounds.

He uses a vivid analogy to drive home the point: “If you look at how the industry is structured today, right? You have the food industry, you have the fitness industry, and you have the healthcare industry. The food industry is thriving and all of us love it. We are enjoying it. We will indulge in it. Now, the downside of indulging in the food industry is you have to invest either in the fitness industry or the healthcare industry, right? Either you pay money and you go to your gym, buy your protein, take care of your health, and you train and do all those things and you don’t get sick for as long as possible, or you don’t invest here and you end up paying to the healthcare industry. So one way or the other, you’re going to do it.”

Raj also emphasizes the importance of consistency in both health and finance: “Again, the consistency part. You don’t have to do anything amazing, like, you don’t have to spend Rs 40 lakh a year. You don’t have to buy the most expensive stuff. Similarly, you don’t have to train 10 hours a week. The idea is, just like we spoke about finance, invest whatever you can. Can you go for a walk? Do it. Can you spend 20 minutes on exercise? Do it.

Can you buy a protein powder which is not too expensive but safe? Do it.

Can you get more carrots and onions and tomatoes? Do it.

So whatever little you can invest today, what you can afford to do today? Do it. Because over a period of time, it will compound. You will see the results. And then you will invest more.”

Q: Did you ever hit plateaus in your financial or health journey? A: Yes, but plateaus aren't bad. Maintenance is progress too. Steady growth is valuable—you don't always have to chase more. Patience and a long-term outlook matter. Q: Finally, what advice would you give your 25-year-old self? A: Think long-term, focus on the big picture, and start investing immediately. The earlier you begin, the greater the power of compounding.