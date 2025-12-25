RBI delays January 3 rollout for 3-hour cheque clearance: What it means

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has postponed the January 3, 2026 deadline for implementing faster cheque clearance under its Continuous Clearing and Settlement on Realisation (CCSR) initiative in the Cheque Truncation System (CTS).

The directive comes under the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, underscoring the RBI’s legal authority to regulate payment processes and safeguard financial stability.

Phase 2 of faster cheque clearance deferred

Phase 1 of the CCSR project, which aims to shorten the time taken for cheque settlement, was launched on October 4, 2025. Under Phase 2, cheques were set to be cleared within three hours, significantly reducing the settlement timeline compared with the traditional T+1 or T+2 framework.