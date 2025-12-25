Wealth creation? Emkay bets on India's IPO boom with New Emerging Stars AIF

Emkay Investment Managers has launched Emkay Emerging Stars Fund – Series VII, a Sebi-registered Category III Alternative Investment Fund, positioning it as a vehicle to capture India’s next decade of growth across listed equities and select pre-IPO opportunities.

A core differentiator of Emkay Emerging Stars Fund – Series VII is its ability to participate in India’s rapidly expanding pre-IPO landscape, with upto 35% investment in unlisted/pre-IPO opportunities.

With strong domestic capital pools and robust retail participation, pre-IPO investing has emerged as a high-potential avenue for alpha generation, especially when backed by disciplined selection.

"Emkay Emerging Stars Fund – Series VII will identify opportunities in businesses with strong fundamentals and defined liquidity timelines at relatively attractive valuations opportunities, 6–9 months before IPO filing. This strategy is particularly timely given India’s surge in primary market activity. The country now accounts for 32.5% of global IPO volumes, up from 5.8% in 2019," it said in a statement.