Year-end 2025: How motor insurance evolved with EVs, add-ons, and PAYD

This year marked a quiet but decisive shift in how Indians approached motor insurance. What was long treated as a compliance exercise began to look more like a conscious financial decision, shaped by the rise of electric vehicles (EVs) , wider use of add-ons, and the growing acceptance of usage-based policies.

Industry data from Policybazaar shows that buyers increasingly prioritised protection, personalisation, and value for money over bare-minimum covers.

EVs move from niche to mainstream

Electric vehicles emerged as the standout growth driver for motor insurance this year. Once seen as a small, experimental segment, EVs are now becoming a high-value category with distinct insurance needs, including battery protection and higher repair costs.

New EV motor insurance purchases grew nearly 2.5 times year-on-year, while premiums surged by around 200 per cent. This stood sharply in contrast to petrol and diesel vehicles, which recorded sub-10 per cent growth in policy purchases and about 30 per cent growth in premiums. The data reflects both rising EV adoption and a higher average ticket size for EV policies. Protection-first buying gains ground A clear behavioural shift was visible in how customers selected their covers. Insurance was no longer seen only as mandatory documentation but as active financial protection.

Add-ons saw strong traction during the year: Roadside assistance was selected by 74 per cent of buyers

Zero depreciation cover by 60 per cent

Engine protector, consumables, and key or lock replacement by about 25 per cent each

Return to invoice (RTI) remained relatively niche at 12 per cent The trend was even more pronounced among buyers of new vehicles. New cars drive higher add-on adoption For new vehicles, attachment rates for add-ons were significantly higher. Zero depreciation cover was chosen by 96 per cent of new car buyers, followed by roadside assistance at 83 per cent. Consumables by 74 per cent, RTI at 67 per cent, and engine protector by 61 per cent also saw strong uptake, underlining a preference for comprehensive protection in the early ownership years.

SUVs dominate, states show strong demand SUVs and compact utility vehicles continued to dominate new car insurance choices. Models such as Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Punch featured prominently among newly insured vehicles. Geographically, Maharashtra recorded the highest demand for motor insurance in the year 2025, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. Pay-as-you-drive goes mainstream Usage-linked insurance moved beyond experimentation. Around 15-20 per cent of customers opted for pay-as-you-drive policies, typically declaring annual usage of 7,500-8,500 km. These buyers achieved savings of 25–30 per cent compared with standard comprehensive plans, making such policies particularly attractive for urban, low-mileage drivers.