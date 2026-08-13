RBI sets new loan recovery rules: What changes for borrowers in 2027

The one-hour reversal is a key clause. “It forces payment to trigger real-time unlocking across the lender, its agents and the device. The Rs 250-per-hour compensation effectively shifts the cost of delayed unlocking from the borrower to lender,” says Panwar.
How should borrowers protect themselves?
According to Alay Razvi, managing partner, Accord Juris, a borrower should preserve evidence, and prepare a dated incident log. "S/he needs to keep records of calls, messages, visits, and threats, along with screenshots, recordings, and witness details. Preserve the original evidence and keep backups. Keep loan documents, repayment records, and lender notices. Preserve proof of any harm and ask the lender in writing to retain relevant call and visit records,” says Razvi.