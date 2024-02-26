Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Realty, consumer services, capital goods see biggest m-cap expansion in 5 years

Realty, consumer services, capital goods see biggest m-cap expansion in 5 years

Media, FMCG Auto and IT has lagged the broader trend

Photo: Bloomberg
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Real Estate, Consumer Services, and Capital Goods have experienced the largest market cap expansion over the last five years, while Media, FMCG, Auto, and IT have lagged behind the broader market trend, showed data analysed by Yes Securities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The brokerage examined a notable decline in the share of mid-caps in India Inc earnings, contrasting with the concurrent surge in the share of mid-caps and small-caps in the NSE 500 Market Cap. This indicates a potential upcoming underperformance of the mid-cap segment relative to large caps. 

Share of Mid-Caps in India Inc Earnings has seen a fall



 Share of Mid-Caps and Small-Caps in the NSE 500 Market Cap is conversely at an all-time high



 "The declining share of mid-caps in India Inc earnings and increasing market cap of mid-caps and small caps in the NSE 500 could imply a shift in investor sentiment and risk appetite towards these segments. ..Quantitative analysis supports the notion that the current rally in mid-caps is stretched and due for a pullback. The ratio of mid-cap to largecap and small-cap to large-cap has surpassed the positive 2nd standard deviation, signaling an overextension in the market. This suggests that investors may be overly optimistic about mid-caps, and a correction in their prices is likely in the coming period," said Hitesh Jain, lead analyst at Yes Securities. 

 On a positive note, the share of loss-making companies across all market segments is decreasing. This could be an indication of improved overall market health and financial stability. However, sector-wise analysis reveals distinct trends.

Also Read

NFO alert: Bajaj Allianz Life launches Mid Cap Index Fund

All you need to know about White Oak Capital's new large and mid-cap fund

ICICI Bank Q3 loan book may grow 19%; asset quality seen steady: Analysts

'Mid-cap valuations lofty, large caps offer better reward-risk balance'

Portfolio rebalancing: Is it time to move away from small-caps?

Optimal time to book profits in PSU funds: Will the rally continue?

FAQS answered: I have a Paytm wallet. Can I use this cash after March 15?

Dubai's 5-yr multiple-entry tourist visa for Indians: What it means, how it works

'Bite-sized SIPs will lead to doubling of MF's AUM to Rs 100 trn by 2030'

Reasonable valuations, potential US rate cuts bode well for tech funds

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :mid-caps

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story