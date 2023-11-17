Tilt portfolio towards largecap funds to tap reasonable valuations

Mid and smallcap funds have been investors’ favourites in recent times. Since April 2022, they have pumped in Rs 33,486 crore into midcap funds, and Rs 48,650 crore into smallcap funds, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi). Over the same period, largecap equity funds have received barely Rs 3,398 crore.

However, investors’ perception towards large-cap funds may be changing. They received net inflows of Rs 723 crore in October 2023 after five consecutive months of net outflows.



Steady compounders



Funds investing a minimum of 80 per cent of their portfolios in largecap stocks are classified as largecap. “In this fund, an investor gets access to a curated portfolio from the universe of top 100 names in terms of market capitalisation. Since these companies are market leaders across sectors and are beneficiaries of industry growth, they tend to be steady compounders,” says Anish Tawakley, deputy chief investment officer-equity and head of research, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company.

