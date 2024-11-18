Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia on top with early wickets

Australia and Pakistan are all set to take each other on in the third and final T20 of the ongoing three-match T20 series on Monday, November 18, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The home team, Australia, have already clinched the series by winning the first two T20s in Brisbane and Sydney and will now aim to complete the clean sweep in Hobart. Big news are coming in from Hobart, captain Rizwan has been dropped from Pakistan Playing 11, and Salman Agha will lead the team today.

Pakistan, who won their first ODI series in Australia after a long gap of 22 years earlier this month, hoped to replicate the same performance in the T20 series, but their batsmen failed to get going in the first two T20s, which ultimately cost them the series. With nothing to win or lose, Pakistan will be all set to go all in and give the home team a run for their money in the final T20.

On the other hand, Australian stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, in the absence of their regular skipper, led the team to a series win with confidence and was able to avenge the ODI series loss. He will now hope to win the match on Monday to end the series on a high. Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Playing 11

Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa

Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan(w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman(c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast in India: Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 3rd T20 match in India.

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming in India: Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India on its application and website.

Stay tuned for Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HER.