Home / Cricket / News / Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia on top with early wickets
Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia on top with early wickets

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India on its application and website.

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live score updates
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Key Events

2:16 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 72/4 after 10 overs

2:11 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 67/3 after 9 overs

2:08 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 66/3 after 8 overs

2:03 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 62/1 after 7 overs

1:58 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 58/1 after 6 overs

1:53 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 46/1 after 5 overs

1:48 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan 30/1 after 4 overs

1:45 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Australia on top

1:40 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Australia strikes

1:34 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Good start from Pakistan

1:27 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Match underway

1:18 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Playing 11

1:07 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES: Pakistan win the toss

12:57 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE TOSS UPDATES:

12:51 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Head-to-head in shortest form of cricket

12:48 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan's Playing 11 announced

12:35 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: No Rizwan for today's match

12:27 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan squad

12:17 PM

3rd T20 | AUS vs PAK LIVE UPDATES: Australia squad

12:04 PM

Australia vs Pakistan 2nd T20 highlights

11:59 AM

Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE UPDATES

2:16 PM

Over Summary: 2 1 0 W 1 1; Pakistan 72/4 after 10 overs; Irfan Khan 1 (1), Babar Azam 32 (20); Hardie to continue
 
Ball 6- Babar takes a single to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Irfan drives the ball to sweeper cover for a single
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Straight ball from Hardie traps the struggling Salman in front of the wicket. Pakistan loses their fourth
 
Ball 3- Dot ball. Salaman is struggling at the moment.
 
Ball 2- Babar takes a single to sweeper cover
 
Ball 1- Babar plays the ball to third man for a couple

2:11 PM

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; Pakistan 67/3 after 9 overs; Agha Salman 1 (7), Babar Azam 28 (17); Zampa to continue
 
Ball 6- Dot ball. five dots from Zampa to end the over.
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Babar takes a single to deep mid wicket

2:08 PM

Over Summary: 0 2 W 1 1 0 ; Pakistan 66/3 after 8 overs; Agha Salman 1 (2), Babar Azam 27 (16); Hardie into the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Babar takes a single to deep extra cover
 
Ball 4- Salman takes a single to sweeper cover
 
Ball 3- WICKET. Usman tries to clear the the cover region but hands the catch straight to Nathan Ellis. 
 
Ball 2- Usman flicks the ball to mid-wicket for a couple
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

2:03 PM

Over Summary: 1 1 0 1 W 1 ; Pakistan 62/1 after 7 overs; usman Khan 1 (1), Babar Azam 24 (12); Zampa into the attack
 
Ball 6- Usman plays the ball to long-off for a single
 
Ball 5- WICKET. Zampa strikes as Khan cuts the ball straight to Short on third man.Pakistan two down
 
Ball 4- Babar takes a single to mid-on
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Khan flicks the ball to backward square leg for a single
 
Ball 1- Babar takes a single to long-on

1:58 PM

Over Summary: 4 3 1 3 1 0 ; Pakistan 58/1 after 6 overs; Haseebullah Khan 23 (17), Babar Azam 24 (12); Ellis into the attack
 
Ball 6- Dot ball
 
Ball 5- Babar takes a single to backward point
 
Ball 4- Khan collects three more runs to third man
 
Ball 3- Babar takes a quick single to short third man
 
Ball 2- Khan flicks the ball to fine leg and collects three runs
 
Ball 1- Khan cuts the ball over third man for a boundary

1:53 PM

Over Summary: 1 4 4 WD 4 1 1 ; Pakistan 46/1 after 5 overs; Haseebullah Khan 13 (13), Babar Azam 22 (10); Stoinis into the attack
 
Ball 6- Khan ends the over with a single
 
Ball 5- babar takes a quick single to short fine leg
 
Ball 4- Babar cuts the ball through third man for another boundary

Ball 4- WIDE
 
Ball 3- Back-to-back boundaries for Babar in cover region.
 
Ball 2- Babar drives the ball to sweeper cover for a boundary
 
Ball 1- Khan takes a single to deep backward point

1:48 PM

Over Summary: 0 1 0 0 4 1; Pakistan 30/1 after 4 overs; Haseebullah Khan 11 (11), Babar Azam 10 (6); Jhonson to continue
 
Ball 6- Khan ends the over with a single to keep the strike
 
Ball 5- Khan pulls the ball to fine leg for four runs
 
Ball 4- Dot ball
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Babar sends the ball to deep square leg for a single
 
Ball 1- Dot ball

1:45 PM

Over Summary: 4 0 0 0 1 1; Pakistan 24/1 after 3 overs; Haseebullah Khan 6 (7), Babar Azam 9 (4); Bartlett to continue
 
Ball 6- Babar cuts the ball to deep backward point for a single
 
Ball 5- Khan takes asingle to third man
 
Ball 4- Dot ball 
 
Ball 3- Dot ball
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Khan drives the ball for a boundary past backward point

1:40 PM

Over Summary: 3 0 4 W 0 1; Pakistan 18/1 after 2 overs; Haseebullah Khan 2 (2), Babar Azam 5 (2); Jhonson into the attack
 
Ball 6- Khan flicks the ball to fine leg for a single
 
Ball 5- Dot ball
 
Ball 4- WICKET. Farhan looked to clear the straight boundary but sends the ball straight into the air and into the palms of Bartlett. PAK loses their first.
 
Ball 3- Farhan crunches the ball to long off for a boundary
 
Ball 2- Dot ball
 
Ball 1- Babar drives the ball to deep extra cover and collects three runs

1:34 PM

Over Summary: 0 3 4 1 2 0; Pakistan 10/0 after 1 over; Sahibzada Farhan 5 (3), Babar Azam 5 (2); Xavier Bartlett with the new ball
 
Ball 6- Dot ball to end the over
 
Ball 5- Farhan cuts the ball to square of the wicket and collects two runs
 
Ball 4- Babar changes the strike with a single to deep mid-wicket
 
Ball 3- Barbar starts in style as he collects fours runs to backward aquare leg
 
Ball 2- Farhan plays the ball to long and collects three runs to open the scorecard
 
Ball 1- Bartlett starts the match with a dot ball

1:27 PM

The third T20I between Australia and Pakistan at Hobart is now underway.

1:18 PM

Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
 
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan(w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman(c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem

1:07 PM

Pakistan won the toss and has opted to bat first.

12:57 PM

We are just few minutes away from toss, stay tuned for the latest updates.

12:51 PM

Australia vs Pakistan head-to-head in T20s
 
Total matches: 27
Australia won: 13
Pakistan won: 13
No result: 1
 
Australia and Pakistan are all set to take each other on in the third and final T20 of the ongoing three-match T20 series on Monday, November 18, at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The home team, Australia, have already clinched the series by winning the first two T20s in Brisbane and Sydney and will now aim to complete the clean sweep in Hobart. Big news are coming in from Hobart, captain Rizwan has been dropped from Pakistan Playing 11, and Salman Agha will lead the team today. 
Pakistan, who won their first ODI series in Australia after a long gap of 22 years earlier this month, hoped to replicate the same performance in the T20 series, but their batsmen failed to get going in the first two T20s, which ultimately cost them the series. With nothing to win or lose, Pakistan will be all set to go all in and give the home team a run for their money in the final T20.
 
On the other hand, Australian stand-in skipper Josh Inglis, in the absence of their regular skipper, led the team to a series win with confidence and was able to avenge the ODI series loss. He will now hope to win the match on Monday to end the series on a high.  Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first.
 
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 Playing 11
 
Australia playing 11: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis(w/c), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Spencer Johnson, Adam Zampa
 
Pakistan playing 11: Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Haseebullah Khan(w), Usman Khan, Agha Salman(c), Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Afridi, Jahandad Khan, Haris Rauf, Sufiyan Muqeem
 
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live telecast in India:  Star Sports Network will live telecast the AUS vs PAK 3rd T20 match in India.
 
Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 live streaming in India:  Disney Plus Hotstar will stream the Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 match in India on its application and website.
 
Stay tuned for Australia vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HER.

Topics :Australia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamT20 cricket

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 11:56 AM IST

