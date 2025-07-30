Home / Finance / Personal Finance / REITs rule capital raising; small caps lead realty gains with 17% return

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 11:32 AM IST
In a rebound for India’s real estate sector, small-cap real estate companies have emerged as the top performers, delivering 17% return over the past 12 months, according to financial services firm Equirus Securities.

This growth notably outpaces the broader Sensex, which managed just 1.4%, and leaves large-cap real estate firms trailing in negative territory at –2.9%. REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts) followed closely with 15.2% returns, while mid-cap players delivered 2.5% during the same period.

On a longer-term scale, small cap realty stocks have continued to outperform mid-cap and large-cap peers since March 2021, underscoring investor interest in agile, high-growth players in the sector. In contrast, REITs have offered the lowest cumulative returns, highlighting the segment’s relatively stable but slower growth trajectory. 

Fundraising Trends: REITs Lead Capital Market Activity 

Equirus’ data reveals that since FY18, a total of ₹72,331 crore has been raised by real estate entities via primary capital markets. Of this, REITs alone contributed ₹31,241 crore, or 43% of the total capital raised, followed by Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs) and IPOs.

 

In the last 12 months alone, real estate firms have raised ₹26,000 crore, a signal of increasing investor confidence amid regulatory reforms and infrastructure push.

Warehousing Boom: Stock Doubles Across Tier 1 Cities

India’s warehousing sector, once confined to metro hubs, is now expanding aggressively into Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Since 2019, total warehousing stock in the top eight Tier 1 cities has more than doubled, rising from 213 million sq. ft. to 438 million sq. ft. in 2024. Pan-India warehousing stock reached 533 million sq. ft. this year.

 

The transformation is driven by e-commerce growth (with nearly 60% of demand from non-metro regions), improved connectivity through the Gati Shakti master plan, Dedicated Freight Corridors, and policy enablers like GST and the UIDF scheme.

 

Notably, Grade A warehouses—which offer modern, compliant infrastructure—make up ~80% of new absorption in Tier 1 cities and 30% in emerging cities, reflecting a marked shift in occupier preference toward quality infrastructure.

