Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Algo trading by retail investors: Trust back-tested data, not hype

Algo trading by retail investors: Trust back-tested data, not hype

Invest a small amount, observe performance, then scale up gradually

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed measures to regulate algorithmic (algo) trading by retail investors, introducing new checks and balances for stock brokers and exchanges. Currently, algo trading is dominated by instituti
premium
Reactions to the new norms are divided. Some believe they will improve transparency and security
Himali Patel
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 4:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) new norms for retail participation in algorithmic (algo) trading will take effect from August 1. Investors looking to adopt this automated approach must first assess the pros, cons and risks of this trading method.
 
Mixed views 
Reactions to the new norms are divided. Some believe they will improve transparency and security. “These norms promote accountability and reduce risk for retail investors,” says Rajesh Ganesh, founder and chief executive officer, TripleInt Trading Systems.
 
Others fear increased entry barriers. “The static IP requirement (a stable internet address) is impractical, especially for traders who use basic setups or travel. Compliance with these norms will require additional infrastructure like cloud servers, which will raise costs,” says Ramakrishnan Selvaraj, co-founder, coinhunt.bot.
 
Understanding algos 
Algo trading is the use of pre-programmed computer algos to place and execute trades automatically. “It offers speed. Automation removes emotion from decision-making. Trades only get executed when certain preset conditions are met, which reinforces discipline. Algos can also handle a high volume of trades,” says Ganesh.
 
Investors need to understand the difference between white-box and black-box algos. “In the case of white-box algos, the logic behind trade decisions is visible and understood by users. In the case of black-box algos, the reason why a buy or sell signal was generated is not disclosed,” says Ganesh.
 
White-box models are more transparent, but most providers offer black-box versions to protect their proprietary strategies. Sebi’s norms now permit only registered research analysts to offer black-box algos, thus providing a layer of oversight.
 
Selecting the right algo 
Ganesh suggests reviewing back-tested performance across various market conditions to assess the robustness of a strategy. He adds that drawdowns should ideally not exceed 20–30 per cent. Investors should also check risk-adjusted return ratios like Sharpe and Sortino.
 
Trading frequency also matters. “More trades can lead to higher costs and hence lower net returns,” says Ganesh.
 
Warning signs 
Investors must seek at least one year of back-tested data. “Short-term, cherry-picked performance data may hide significant losses,” says Selvaraj.
 
Algo providers must disclose net returns after factoring in taxes and transaction costs, and must incorporate a realistic trade failure rate in the results they show.
 
“Before selecting an algo, confirm that orders are actually being placed on the exchange through it. This will help you avoid fraudulent platforms,” says Vikas Singhania, chief executive officer, TradeSmart.
 
Mistakes to avoid 
First-time investors invest small amounts without understanding the strategy. When they lose that money, they invest more to try and recover the original amount. “Begin with a small investment, observe performance, then scale up gradually,” says Selvaraj.
 
Singhania warns that overleveraging can result in massive losses.
 
Many investors do not check back-tested data and rely on an algo’s popularity. “This tendency to follow the herd without doing due diligence often leads to losses,” says Selvaraj.
 
Not monitoring an algo is another common mistake. “Even automated systems require human supervision. Sometimes, technical issues can arise that may require manual intervention,” says Singhania.
 
Selvaraj advises using brokers with reliable application programming interfaces (APIs).
 
Algo trading suits those who favour disciplined, rule-based decisions. “Users need to have a fundamental understanding of how logical conditions work,” says Trivesh D, chief operating officer, Tradejini. He adds that algo trading is capital-intensive, hence investors must have a minimum ~10 lakh, plus some buffer.
 
Trivesh suggests that those who prefer a hands-off approach, get anxious in volatile markets, or are overwhelmed by system setup, back-testing and trade analysis should avoid algo trading.
 
Tips for controlling risk
 
•         Define maximum exposure per trade and total capital allocated to the algo
•         Use a kill switch to halt all trades instantly if required
•         Implement throttling to restrict order volume per second or minute
•         Set stop-losses and circuit breakers at both individual trade and portfolio levels
•         Define a daily loss cap to trigger automatic shutdown after a certain amount of loss
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

ITR declared invalid? CBDT offers relief for those with technical glitches

Fat paycheck, fatter EMI? Some home loan mistakes to avoid at all costs

Looking for 15-20% returns? Silver is the new gold. Experts explain why

2 out of 5 Indians have health insurance, gap worse in rural India: Report

₹35 lakh Cr credit, 7 IPOs, low debt: Real estate gets a financial makeover

Topics :Stock MarketYour moneyRetail investors

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 4:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story