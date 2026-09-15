Rera or consumer commission: Why forum should be chosen with care

On March 5, 2026, the Supreme Court held in Kabra and Associates & Ors vs Rekha Rajkumar Hemdev & Ors that buyers who pursue Rera cannot later approach a consumer commission for the same cause.

Homebuyers in delayed or stalled projects can seek relief under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera), and the Consumer Protection Act. A recent National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) ruling shows why their choice matters. The NCDRC rejected a complaint seeking a refund already granted by Karnataka Rera in Nikhil Mehta & Anr vs Gardenview Abode Pvt Ltd & Ors, bringing the doctrine of election into focus.

“The ruling, based on the ‘doctrine of election’, reinforces that buyers cannot pursue parallel remedies or switch forums after choosing one for the same dispute. The recent NCDRC ruling follows the same principle,” says Adnan Siddiqui, partner, King Stubb & Kasiva, Advocates and Attorneys.

Doctrine of election: Meaning

A party that pursues one remedy generally cannot switch later to the other. “Homebuyers cannot use both forums simultaneously or switch forums simply because the first remedy is slower or less satisfactory. Once a Rera order attains finality, the same dispute generally cannot be reopened before another forum,” says Siddiqui.