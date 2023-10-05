Retired comfortably: Old age homes that are worth the investment

The image of a dilapidated old age home where children have abandoned their helpless parents is now rare. Independent and affluent senior citizens are shifting to retirement communities, and it is a conscious choice on their part. Today’s retirement homes also offer high quality amenities and services.

Several factors are driving the demand for senior living projects. One is demographic trends. “According to projections from the Census of India, India’s elderly population is rising steadily and is expected to reach over 20 per cent of the total population by 2050,” says Karan Singh Sodi, senior managing director-Mumbai Metropolitan Region & Gujarat, and head–alternatives, JLL India.



Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman at ANAROCK Group, says that due to the rise of nuclear families, improved life expectancy, and people living in separate cities, independent seniors have emerged as a new demographic.

Moreover, many senior citizens today are well-to-do. Ankur Gupta, joint managing director at Ashiana Housing, says that affluent seniors present an economic opportunity due to which projects catering to senior citizens are attracting investments.

Senior citizens who were without their families struggled in the pandemic and their experience intensified the need for housing that comes equipped with specialised care and support.

Limited supply







However, there is limited supply of such housing. According to ANAROCK Research, as of June 2023, there were 62 senior living projects (developed or ongoing) across the country by the top 12 players in this segment. "Of this, more than 60 per cent are in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and the remaining 40 per cent are in Tier-I cities," says Kumar. At least five new projects are under construction: Two in Bengaluru, and one each in Chennai, Kolkata and Coimbatore.



Seniors living in these projects are able to have an independent life, without being a burden on their children or relatives.

Many of their daily needs are taken care of. “Daily chores like food, dishwashing, laundry, etc are taken care of. Basic service providers like electricians, plumbers, and so on are available,” says Colonel Achal Sridharan (retd.), founder and managing director (MD) of CovaiCare.



The design of these projects and dwelling units is done keeping in mind the needs of seniors. “They feature wheelchair-accessible layouts and are equipped with several safety-enhancing elements,” says Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO at Antara.

Access to healthcare is readily available in such projects in the form of 24/7 emergency treatment, in-house ambulances, and doctors on call.



Seniors get the company of peers belonging to the same age group and are able to lead a vibrant social life. “These communities prioritise social engagement through activities, outings, and communal events, thereby mitigating social isolation and fostering emotional connections among residents,” says Mehta.

Enhanced security measures provide residents with a safe and secure environment. “The residents live within a gated community. Their dwelling units are equipped with emergency response systems,” says Gupta.



Premium projects have restaurants or cafeterias, fitness centres, swimming pools and libraries which may not be available, or at least may not be cost-effective, for someone living in their own home.

Housing for the elderly could offer potential financial benefits as well. “Given the rising demand for senior housing, such properties could potentially fetch an attractive resale value,” Mehta says.



Premium pricing

Kumar says that the overall cost of these projects depends on facilities offered, the level of care required by inhabitants (independent living or assisted living), location, grade of the builder, and other factors.



Since they come equipped with a number of added services and facilities, they are priced at a premium to the prevailing market prices for standard homes. Says Gupta: “The price difference typically ranges from 10 to 30 per cent.”

Many of these properties tend to be located at the periphery of the city, which could make access to relatives and friends difficult.



Most of them cater to those aged 55 and above. “If a house owner in these projects wants to rent his apartment, he will have to rent it out to someone in the senior age bracket,” says Vaibhav Suri, partner, Luthra and Luthra Law Offices India. This reduces the pool of potential tenants. The same applies when an owner tries to resell the property.





If the management quality is poor or it deteriorates, the dwellers' experience would also take a nosedive. Resale cost could also plummet if the society is not well maintained.



If the senior citizen who has purchased a unit in the project passes away, the property will pass on to the heirs. “However, they may not be able to use the property unless they are also senior citizens,” says Suri. Some societies waive these restrictions after the initial 10-15 years.



These properties also tend to have more restrictions (say, noise related) vis-a-vis the usage of common areas, length of stay by younger family members, and so on.

Run checks



Before making a purchase, Gupta suggests doing a thorough research on the project’s reputation and track record, which includes reviews and feedback from current residents.

Inspect the facilities and services to ensure they align with your needs and preferences.



Potential buyers must evaluate the upfront cost and the monthly maintenance fees and service charges before making the final decision. The latter, which would be a recurring expense, could be on the higher side.

Kumar suggests that buyers must check for any hidden costs with regards to medical or any other facilities if any.



Sodi advises doing a deep dive into the medical facilities, equipment and critical services available within the campus.

Potential buyers should also evaluate the location’s proximity to essential services such as hospitals, markets, and public transportation.



Read and understand the terms and conditions of the society’s bylaws fully before making a commitment.



