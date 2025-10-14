Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Revised CGHS rates come into effect: What beneficiaries need to know

Revised CGHS rates come into effect: What beneficiaries need to know

Terms for healthcare provided to central government employees and pensioners updated

Amit Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 12:41 PM IST
The Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) has implemented revised package rates for treatment at all empanelled healthcare organisations (HCOs) from October 13, 2025.
 

New rates apply to

 
All CGHS-empanelled hospitals and clinics
 
Medical reimbursement claims submitted by serving central government employees, pensioners, and other eligible beneficiaries
 
Cashless treatment continues for categories already entitled under existing CGHS rules
 
In certain exceptional cases, treatment availed from non-empanelled private hospitals may be reimbursed. However, reimbursement will be limited to Non-NABH rates applicable in the city where treatment was received.
 
Beneficiaries can access the full rate list in Annexure I on the official CGHS website.
 

Key highlights of the new rate structure

 
The revised framework considers multiple factors including hospital accreditation, type, city classification, and ward entitlement.

Accreditation-based rates

Non-NABH/NABL accredited hospitals will charge 15 oer cent lower than accredited institutions.
 
Super-specialty hospitals
 
These hospitals are entitled to 15 per cent higher rates than NABH-accredited hospitals in the same city.
 
City classification
 
Tier II cities (including Northeast India, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh): 10 per cent lower than Tier I
 
Tier-III cities: 20 per cent lower than Tier I
 
Ward entitlement 
Semi-private wards are included in the revised rates
 
General ward rates are reduced by 5 per cent, while private ward rates rise by 5 per cent
 
Uniformity across procedures
 
Consultation, investigations, day-care procedures, and radiotherapy rates remain the same, irrespective of ward type
 
Cancer surgeries follow existing CGHS rules, though chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and investigations will follow the new rates
 

New agreements with hospitals

The CGHS circular also directs all private empanelled hospitals to renew their Memoranda of Agreement (MoAs):
 
Existing MoAs cease to be valid from October 13, 12 am
 
Hospitals must seek fresh empanelment through the Hospital Engagement Module
 
Revised MoAs must be executed within 90 days of the new rates
 
Hospitals failing to submit an undertaking confirming acceptance of the new MoA will be de-panelled

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 12:41 PM IST

