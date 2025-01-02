Riders on the storm: Indian biking comes into its own as riders hop on

“Biking teaches us to be a better human. Riding a motorcycle connects you directly to the road, the wind, and the environment in a way that feels thrilling and immersive. We all live in such a selfish world but when biking, you let people into your world,” says celebrity biker Dr Maral Yazarloo-Pattrick.

Motorcycle riding has come a long way in India. Once seen primarily in American movies, biking now boasts a host of clubs and a dedicated fan base among Indian riders, cutting across regions and classes.

A hard-core biking community has naturally evolved, with multiple clubs organising rides for their members across the country.

“Biking cuts across several barriers—gender, class, creed, and status. The camaraderie within the biking fraternity is very strong. No matter how much you strategise inside boardrooms, you cannot replicate that spirit. No MBA or HR professional can teach you the essence of this ‘bro code.’ Brotherhood is not limited to men; it is equally shared by women,” says Nisha Narayanan, director and chief operating officer, Magic FM and RED FM, which recently organised the Riders Music Festival celebrating the biking community. Yazarloo-Pattrick has initiated several clubs for women riders. A top-tier corporate professional with a PhD in marketing, she was bitten by the biking bug 15 years ago. The India-based Iranian motorcyclist, who is also a motivational speaker and women’s rights campaigner, has ridden her motorcycle across seven continents and sixty-four countries over eighteen months.

“Back in the day, I started riding my Harley as there were no other options. I founded clubs like the Ladies Harley of India and Lady Riders of India to bring together a community of amazing women riding bikes and superbikes,” she told Business Standard. Inclusivity in biking Biking is becoming more inclusive. Recently, Indian para-athlete Deepa Malik, a member of the Asia Paralympic Committee, organised a motorbiking rally for people with disabilities. “Through my NGO, Wheeling Happiness, we have conducted numerous rallies for people with disabilities. We took our two-wheeler riders to the Buddh International Circuit and recently flagged off a ride from Delhi to the Sri Lanka border covering 6,000 km. Now our riders are preparing for Leh-Ladakh,” she says. However, she laments the lack of suitable motorbikes for persons with disabilities.

Affordability and customisation remain challenges for riders with disabilities, as they often rely on non-geared variants. “If I am an independent citizen of an independent country, and my constitution gives me the right to choice, I should be able to exercise that choice,” Malik says. “Yes, scooters with non-geared options can be modified with side wheels, but they lack stability.” Biking traditions in India Royal Enfield Bullet bikes have been a staple for Indian riders, valued for their stability, cruising comfort, and iconic ‘thump-thump’ exhaust note. Clubs like the Thumpers Club organise rides across India, including to the snowy terrains of Ladakh.

In recent years, the community has expanded to include riders of Harley-Davidsons, Triumphs, Indians, and Jawa motorcycles. Superbikes from Yamaha, Ducati, BMW, Kawasaki, and Honda are also making waves in the Indian biking scene. Royal Enfield recently launched its EV bike, the Flying Flea. “(It) combines distinctive style, city-focused practicality, and cutting-edge technology,” says B Govindarajan, chief executive officer of Royal Enfield. “This marks the beginning of a sustainable, stylish ride for us.” Picking the right ride How does one choose the right bike? “When I started riding, the primary question was, CC kitna hai? Everyone was obsessed with the bike's power. That’s the first criterion you need to let go of,” says Yazarloo-Pattrick. “Choose a bike based on your height, weight, and purpose. Is it for long distances, racing, or city rides? When you’re starting out, go for a lightweight bike that’s easy to manoeuvre.”

Riding safely Biking is about the journey, not just the destination. Riding safely ensures you return home to your family. “Invest in a helmet and a riding jacket. Be mindful of risks—a cow might cross your path, or a pothole might appear suddenly. Avoid risky roads,” advises Melvin Sehgal, founder of Young Kid Customs, which customises bikes for riders. This 30-year-old biker, whose father was a driver-cum-mechanic, also encourages understanding bike mechanics. “If you’re stuck in the middle of nowhere, you should know how to handle your bike. For long-distance rides, plan your route and take multiple breaks,” he says.

Gearing up for the ride Investing in high-quality riding gear ensures safety and enhances the experience. Essential items include BIS-certified or DOT/ECE-approved helmets, abrasion-resistant riding jackets, reinforced riding pants, gloves with knuckle protection, and anti-slip boots. UV-protected sunglasses and waterproof options are also highly recommended. Brands like Royal Enfield offer gear such as helmets, jackets, gloves, and riding pants designed for safety and comfort. Ultimately, bikers swear by the freedom and individuality that motorcycles offer—qualities unmatched by cars. Magnificent Riding Machines Ducati Superleggera V4: Limited-edition superbike with cutting-edge technology. Price: Rs 1.12 crore onwards

Kawasaki Ninja H2R: Track-only hyperbike with a supercharged engine. Price: Rs 79.90 lakh onwards Ducati Panigale V4 R: Race-ready machine with advanced technology. Price: Rs 69.99 lakh onwards Honda Gold Wing Tour: Luxury touring motorcycle for long distances. Price: Rs 39.16 lakh onwards BMW M 1000 RR: High-performance superbike blending race and street features. Price: Rs 42 lakh onwards Indian Pursuit Dark Horse: Powerful luxury touring bike. Price: Rs 43 lakh onwards Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special: Premium touring bike for long-distance cruising. Price: Rs 40.49 lakh onwards Royal Enfield 2024 Classic 350: Iconic cruiser with a legacy. Price: Rs 2.3 lakh onwards