Rs 11.8 LPA for entry-level: Most In-demand jobs and salaries for 2025

Rs 11.8 LPA for entry-level: Most In-demand jobs and salaries for 2025

2024-25 Salary Trends: Data Scientists, Cloud Engineers, and more set for higher pay

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector, Jobs, IT jobs
Photo: Bloomberg
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
Penetration Tester, Data Scientist, Full Stack Developer, Big Data developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, and Blockchain Developer have emerged as some of the top job roles in-demand for FY 2024-25m according to an analysis by TeamLease Digital.
 
With a growing demand for specialized skills in software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions, certain functional domains are expected to see significant salary growth.
 
Here’s a breakdown of expected salaries across key domains and sectors:
 
Software Development & Engineering Domain
 
Skills in high demand: Coding, software design, maintenance, AI/ML integration.
Salary Forecasts:

  • GCCs: Rs 9.37 lakh per annum  (LPA)
  • IT Products & Services: Rs 6.23 LPA
  • Non-Tech sectors: Rs  6 LPA
As businesses increasingly incorporate AI and ML into their software development processes, the need for skilled software developers continues to grow, driving higher salaries, especially in GCCs.
 
Cybersecurity & Network Administration Domain
Key Focus: Protecting IT infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities, and mitigating risks.
 
Salary Forecasts:
  • GCCs: Rs 9.57 LPA (40.12% higher than IT sector)
  • IT Products & Services: Rs 6.83 LPA
  • Non-Tech sectors: Rs 5.17 LPA
With cybersecurity threats becoming more complex, GCCs offer higher salaries to experts in this domain, reflecting the increased demand for skilled professionals in network protection.
 
Data Management & Analytics Domain
Role: Collecting, storing, and analyzing data to drive decision-making.
 
Salary Forecasts:
  • GCCs: Rs 8.73 LPA
  • IT Products & Services: Rs 7.07 LPA
  • Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.37 LPA
The rise of data-driven decision-making across industries ensures strong demand for data scientists and analysts, with GCCs leading the salary race.
 
Cloud Solutions & Enterprise Applications Management Domain
Focus: Cloud platforms, ERP systems, scalability, cost-efficiency.
Salary Forecasts:
  • GCCs: Rs 7.67 LPA
  • IT Products & Services: Rs 6.07 LPA
  • Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.53 LPA (8% higher than IT sector)
Cloud solutions continue to grow across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, with Non-Tech sectors slightly surpassing IT products and services in salary expectations for cloud roles.
 
Top In-Demand Job Roles & Salary Expectations for FY 2024-25
GCCs:
  • Penetration Tester: Rs 11.8 LPA
  • Data Scientist: Rs 9.6 LPA
  • Full Stack Developer: Rs 9 LPA
  • Software Developer: Rs 8.8 LPA
  • Customer Success Specialist: Rs 8.5 LPA
 
IT Products & Services:
  • Big Data Developer: Rs 9.7 LPA
  • IT Auditor: Rs 8.3 LPA
  • RPA Business Analyst: Rs 8 LPA
  • Cloud Security Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA
  • IoT Engineer: Rs 6.9 LPA
 
Non-Tech Sectors:
  • Data Engineer: Rs 9.4 LPA
  • SAP ABAP Consultant: Rs 8.2 LPA
  • Cloud Support Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA
  • Cybersecurity Analyst: Rs 6.9 LPA
  • Automation Engineer: Rs 6 LPA
 
"India's entry-level job market is witnessing dynamic changes, as highlighted by our data for FY2024-25. While IT Services have seen a slowdown in fresher and entry-level hiring over the last 2–3 years, it is the Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and Non-Tech sectors that have emerged as the torchbearers for welcoming young talent and offering rich opportunities. GCCs are expected to lead the way, offering premium salaries, particularly in roles like Penetration Testing and Data Science, with average packages reaching Rs 11.8 LPA. This surge can be attributed to the rapid expansion of GCCs in India employing more than 1.66 million people and their need to maintain global standards," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.
 
Functional domains like Cybersecurity and Data Analytics are witnessing heightened demand across industries, creating ample opportunities for entry-level talent. As organizations across GCCs, IT, and Non-Tech sectors evolve their talent acquisition strategies, entry-level candidates stand to gain immensely by equipping themselves with hybrid skills that align with industry requirements.
Topics :Jobs India

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

