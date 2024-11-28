Rs 11.8 LPA for entry-level: Most In-demand jobs and salaries for 2025

Penetration Tester, Data Scientist, Full Stack Developer, Big Data developer, Cybersecurity Specialist, and Blockchain Developer have emerged as some of the top job roles in-demand for FY 2024-25m according to an analysis by TeamLease Digital.

With a growing demand for specialized skills in software development, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions, certain functional domains are expected to see significant salary growth.

Here’s a breakdown of expected salaries across key domains and sectors:

Software Development & Engineering Domain

Skills in high demand: Coding, software design, maintenance, AI/ML integration.

Salary Forecasts:

GCCs: Rs 9.37 lakh per annum (LPA)

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.23 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6 LPA

As businesses increasingly incorporate AI and ML into their software development processes, the need for skilled software developers continues to grow, driving higher salaries, especially in GCCs.

Cybersecurity & Network Administration Domain

Key Focus: Protecting IT infrastructure, identifying vulnerabilities, and mitigating risks.

Salary Forecasts:

GCCs: Rs 9.57 LPA (40.12% higher than IT sector)

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.83 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 5.17 LPA

With cybersecurity threats becoming more complex, GCCs offer higher salaries to experts in this domain, reflecting the increased demand for skilled professionals in network protection.

Data Management & Analytics Domain

Role: Collecting, storing, and analyzing data to drive decision-making.

Salary Forecasts:

GCCs: Rs 8.73 LPA

IT Products & Services: Rs 7.07 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.37 LPA

The rise of data-driven decision-making across industries ensures strong demand for data scientists and analysts, with GCCs leading the salary race.

Cloud Solutions & Enterprise Applications Management Domain

Focus: Cloud platforms, ERP systems, scalability, cost-efficiency.

Salary Forecasts:

GCCs: Rs 7.67 LPA

IT Products & Services: Rs 6.07 LPA

Non-Tech sectors: Rs 6.53 LPA (8% higher than IT sector)

Cloud solutions continue to grow across industries like BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing, with Non-Tech sectors slightly surpassing IT products and services in salary expectations for cloud roles.

Top In-Demand Job Roles & Salary Expectations for FY 2024-25

GCCs:

Penetration Tester: Rs 11.8 LPA

Data Scientist: Rs 9.6 LPA

Full Stack Developer: Rs 9 LPA

Software Developer: Rs 8.8 LPA

Customer Success Specialist: Rs 8.5 LPA

IT Products & Services:

Big Data Developer: Rs 9.7 LPA

IT Auditor: Rs 8.3 LPA

RPA Business Analyst: Rs 8 LPA

Cloud Security Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA

IoT Engineer: Rs 6.9 LPA

Non-Tech Sectors:

Data Engineer: Rs 9.4 LPA

SAP ABAP Consultant: Rs 8.2 LPA

Cloud Support Engineer: Rs 7.5 LPA

Cybersecurity Analyst: Rs 6.9 LPA

Automation Engineer: Rs 6 LPA

"India's entry-level job market is witnessing dynamic changes, as highlighted by our data for FY2024-25. While IT Services have seen a slowdown in fresher and entry-level hiring over the last 2–3 years, it is the Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and Non-Tech sectors that have emerged as the torchbearers for welcoming young talent and offering rich opportunities. GCCs are expected to lead the way, offering premium salaries, particularly in roles like Penetration Testing and Data Science, with average packages reaching Rs 11.8 LPA. This surge can be attributed to the rapid expansion of GCCs in India employing more than 1.66 million people and their need to maintain global standards," said Neeti Sharma, CEO, TeamLease Digital.

Functional domains like Cybersecurity and Data Analytics are witnessing heightened demand across industries, creating ample opportunities for entry-level talent. As organizations across GCCs, IT, and Non-Tech sectors evolve their talent acquisition strategies, entry-level candidates stand to gain immensely by equipping themselves with hybrid skills that align with industry requirements.