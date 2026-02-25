Rs 19.5 lakh return on Rs 18,000 investment? Govt flags fraud online scheme

The Press Information Bureau’s fact-check unit has said that the message is fabricated. Neither the Finance Minister nor the government has endorsed any investment scheme or platform.

The website mentioned in the message seeks personal information from visitors, raising red flags about potential misuse of financial data.

Why such claims are a clear red flag

A monthly income of Rs 19.5 lakh on an Rs 18,000 investment implies extraordinary and unsustainable returns. Any scheme guaranteeing such outsized gains with minimal risk should be treated with extreme caution.

Fraudsters often rely on:

Misuse of well-known public figures’ names

Fake endorsements from reputed media houses

Urgency-driven messaging

Requests for personal or banking details

These elements are typical of phishing or financial fraud operations.

How to report and contain cyber fraud

If you encounter suspicious investment advertisements or links: