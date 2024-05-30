Safety guaranteed: Diversify into g-secs to lower risk in your portfolio

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has introduced a mobile app to enable retail investors to purchase sovereign bonds directly from the government and trade them in the secondary market. This follows the RBI’s 2021 initiative, wherein it had made this asset class accessible to retail investors through the launch of the Retail Direct portal. Before investors set out to use the app, they must understand the nuances of this asset class.

The Retail Direct app is expected to improve retail investors’ access to the government securities (g-sec) market. “It will make the process of investment simpler and more convenient as investors will be able to purchase these instruments with a few taps of their fingers,” says Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money.

Zero credit risk

G-secs are sovereign guaranteed instruments, which means they have zero default risk and are suited for diversifying your portfolio. “If you already have equity and gold in your portfolio, and on the fixed income side you have some risky assets, you can add g-secs as the risk-free asset class,” says Kuppa.





G-Secs offer predictable returns. “Investors will receive half-yearly payouts in these instruments,” says Udbhav Shah, founder, Dravyasiddhi.



In certain parts of the interest-rate cycle, returns from g-secs can exceed the returns from fixed deposits (FDs) of Tier-1 banks. “Since g-secs are market-linked instruments, they respond faster to rising rates within the economy. Banks usually raise their deposit rates with a lag,” says Shah.

When you invest in a g-sec mutual fund, you have to pay an expense ratio. In g-secs there is no cost.

Long duration, higher volatility

One risk of investing in g-secs is interest-rate risk. Prices and yields have an inverse correlation. G-Secs typically have longer duration: Five years, 10 years, going up to 50 years. “In longer-duration papers, the price fluctuates more in response to interest-rate changes,” says Kuppa. If an investor wants to exit his g-sec investments at a time when interest rates are moving up, she may have to sell at a loss. Investors can eliminate this risk by holding g-secs till maturity.



Liquidity is another issue. Retail investors can invest in small lots as low as Rs 10,000. Selling these small lots in the secondary market requires a buyer for that specific quantity for that specific G-Sec tenure on that specific day.

The secondary market is liquid for wholesale or institutional transactions where lot sizes tend to be bigger (typically Rs 2 lakh, 5 lakh, 10 lakh, 50 lakh, 1 crore and 5 crore). When a retail investor tries to sell g-secs worth a smaller amount (say, Rs 3 lakh), there could be an issue. “If you try to sell bonds worth, say, Rs 3 lakh, it would be treated as an odd lot (because institutional players buy and sell in multiples of Rs 2 lakh or Rs 5 lakh) and you might get a lower price for your bonds,” says Shah.







He, however, adds that liquidity has improved over the past couple of years, especially with the entry of online bond platforms, which also offer G-Secs.

Next, there is reinvestment risk. This is the risk that if your G-Sec holdings mature when interest rates in the economy are low, you would be forced to reinvest at lower rates.



G-secs are very safe. “But the safety comes with lower returns compared to corporate bonds (which carry comparably higher risks),” says Kuppa.

What should you do

When building your fixed-income portfolio, allocate some portion to G-Secs. “Investing in them will bring down the overall risk of your portfolio,” says Kuppa.

At the time of investment, compare the returns of g-secs with those offered by tier-1 banks and small savings instruments. Go for G-Secs if they are offering a higher yield. For longer tenures, G-Secs become the default option (banks do not offer FDs of more than 10-year tenure).

Choose a g-sec based on your investment horizon. Match the tenure of the paper with your cash flow needs.