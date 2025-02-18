France immigration: Even citizens struggle with tough French language tests

The French government has come under criticism for introducing tougher language tests for foreigners seeking to stay in the country, with some arguing the requirements are so strict that even native French speakers would struggle to pass them.

An impact report on the new immigration law, set to take effect before the end of the year, suggests the stricter rules could see around 60,000 people denied permission to remain in France.

Stricter language requirements

The tests form part of an immigration law passed in early 2024 that includes tighter border controls and stricter deportation policies. Officials say the goal is to encourage better integration. The cost of the language test is €100 (Rs 9,000)

Previously, applicants for a carte de séjour—a document allowing them to stay in France—were required to sign an “integration contract” and promise to learning French, but there was no mandatory exam. Language tests were only needed for those applying for French nationality or long-term residency. Under the new law, all foreign residents must take and pass a written test to prove their proficiency.

Bruno Retailleau, the interior minister, defended the policy, saying: “If a foreign person has been legally resident in France for several years and is not able to speak French, it’s because they haven’t made the effort.”

Once the rule is implemented, applicants will need to demonstrate different levels of French depending on the permit they seek:

2 to 4-year residence permit: Equivalent to the level of a lower secondary school pupil (ages 11–15)

10-year residence card: Equivalent to a high school level

French nationality: Equivalent to a university level

Native speakers struggle with tests

A report by FranceInfo, a public news service, put the difficulty of the tests to the test. It sent 10 native French speakers, including a literature student with five years of higher education, to sit the exam required for nationality applicants. Five failed the written portion but passed the oral, while two did not reach the required standard to qualify for French citizenship.

Chloé Odent, a coordinator and teacher with the association A Voix Haute (out loud) told FranceInfo: “There are people who speak French very well, who communicate every day at work, but who are not going to pass this exam.”

An impact report on the law for the upper house of parliament, the Sénat, suggested it would be applied to more than 330,000 people in the first year, with about 60,000 of them expected to fail the language tests and have their right to remain in France withdrawn.

Félix Guyon, of the Thot school that helps refugees and asylum seekers learn French, said, “The level is far too high for most foreigners who are seeking nationality or papers to stay for a long period in France.”

Comparison with neighbouring countries

Didier Leschi, head of the French Office for Immigration and Integration, argued that France was simply aligning itself with other European nations, including Germany, where language requirements for migrants are also in place.

“The whole system is designed to give people a sense of responsibility and help them integrate. You have to have faith in people. They have three years to reach the minimum level and renew their residency permit,” Le Monde, a leading French daily, quoted Leschi.

The government has yet to set a date for the decree to come into effect. Retirees over 65 and those renewing annual visitor visas are expected to be exempt.

Impact on Indian residents in France

As of 2023, around 119,000 people of Indian origin were living in France, including 29,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and 90,000 Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), according to India’s Ministry of External Affairs. In 2024, France issued 336,700 first-time residence permits, an increase of 1.8% from 2023.

With the introduction of these language requirements, the number of successful applicants could decline. Whether the new rules will significantly impact the Indian community in France will depend on how and they are implemented in practice.