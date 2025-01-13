Link Aadhaar and activate UAN by January 15 to secure your EPFO benefits

To ensure employees receive benefits under the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) scheme, it is crucial to activate their Universal Account Number (UAN) and link it with Aadhaar and their bank account by January 15. Failure to complete this linkage may result in delays or ineligibility for the scheme's incentives.

“It is mandatory to seed your Aadhaar with your bank account to avail the benefits of the Employment Linked Incentive (ELI) Scheme, an employment-centric scheme focusing on job creation in the country. Do it timely to avoid last-minute hassle!, EPFO said in a post on X.

UAN activation is the process of enabling the Universal Account Number to access various EPFO services, such as withdrawing EPF online, updating contact details, and checking EPF balances. Additionally, Aadhaar must be linked to a mobile number to facilitate the direct transfer of EPF funds to the associated bank account. To utilise EPFO services like Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) and qualify for ELI, individuals must complete UAN activation and link their Aadhaar.

What is the ELI scheme?

The ELI scheme, introduced in the Union Budget for 2023-24, seeks to create more than 20 million jobs in two years by incentivising formal-sector employment.

The scheme has three components:

Scheme A of the ELI offers one-month wage as a direct benefit transfer to individuals newly joining the formal workforce. This benefit, provided in three instalments, is applicable to first-time employees registered with the EPFO, with a maximum limit of Rs 15,000. To qualify, the employee's monthly salary must not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

Scheme B is meant for manufacturing employers with a three-year EPFO contribution history. Employers must hire at least 50 new employees or 25 per cent of their workforce. Incentives are disbursed over four years: 24 per cent of wages for two years, 16 per cent in the third year, and 8 per cent in the fourth year. Employees must earn up to Rs 1 lakh per month.

Scheme C is an employer-centric programme designed to support additional employment across all sectors. It covers new employment with a monthly salary of up to Rs 1 lakh. Under this scheme, the government will reimburse employers up to Rs 3,000 per month per additional employee for two years, contributing towards their EPFO payments.

How to link UAN

Navigate to the official EPFO website.

Click on 'activate UAN'

Look under the 'important links' section and select 'activate UAN.'

Enter the following information:

UAN (Universal Account Number)

Aadhaar number

Full name (as per Aadhaar)

Date of birth

Mobile number linked to Aadhaar

A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your Aadhaar-registered mobile number.

Enter the OTP to proceed.

After verification, you will receive a PIN on your registered mobile number.

Enter the PIN to complete the activation process.

Once activated, your login password will be sent to your registered mobile number for future use.

You can now log in to the EPFO portal using your UAN and the password provided.

If you don’t have a UAN, you can request it from your employer.