SBI General's 'Health Alpha': A DIY insurance plan with 50+ custom covers

As medical inflation continues to outpace income growth, Indian families are looking for flexible and affordable health insurance options. In response, SBI General Insurance has launched ‘Health Alpha’, a first-of-its-kind customizable health plan designed to give customers total control over their coverage — from choosing benefits to adjusting limits and even modifying waiting periods.

The launch, coming right after the GST 2.0 health reform, signals a new era of “do-it-yourself” health insurance, with over 50 coverage options and innovative features that allow buyers to build a policy around their specific needs and lifestyle.

What Makes Health Alpha Different

Unlike traditional one-size-fits-all health plans, Health Alpha allows policyholders to select and stack optional covers, ensuring they pay only for what they need. Key highlights include: Unlimited Sum Insured – No upper cap on hospitalization expenses (subject to policy terms). 10x Cumulative Bonus – For every claim-free year, policyholders can earn up to 10x their base sum insured. Endless Sum Insured – A one-time lifetime benefit that covers hospitalization beyond the base limit. Gym & Sports Injury Cover – An industry-first feature that covers injuries from workouts or hobby sports, including OPD consultations, diagnostics, and physiotherapy.

Plan Ahead Add-on – Transfers waiting period benefits to a new spouse or newborn within 120 days of marriage or birth. Welcome Discount – 5% discount for policies purchased within five days of quote generation. Why This Matters for Policyholders Rising medical costs — now increasing at 12–14% annually — make it essential for individuals to have adequate and adaptable coverage. By offering sum insured options from ₹5 lakh to unlimited, and policy tenures of up to five years, Health Alpha helps customers lock in protection against future healthcare inflation while earning long-term premium discounts. For young professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and families planning life transitions (like marriage or childbirth), the plan’s flexibility can help bridge coverage gaps often left by standard policies.

“Health Alpha is not just another health insurance plan; it redefines how people experience health coverage,” said Mohd. Arif Khan, Deputy CEO, SBI General Insurance. Key Highlights: SBI General’s Health Alpha Plan 1. Fully Customizable Health Cover Over 50 coverage options — customers can choose, add, or remove benefits. Adjust sub-limits, waiting periods, and even the level of coverage for each benefit. 2. Wide Sum Insured Range “With rising medical costs, securing the right plan with adequate coverage is critical. Health Alpha combines customization, innovation, and accessibility — giving customers full control over their health insurance.”

Coverage starts at ₹5 lakh and goes up to unlimited sum insured. Long-term policy option of up to 5 years, with tenure-based premium discounts. 3. Innovative, Industry-First Features 10x Cumulative Bonus: Sum insured can multiply tenfold for every claim-free year. Unlimited Sum Insured: No cap on hospitalization claims (as per policy terms). Endless Sum Insured: One-time lifetime benefit covering expenses beyond base coverage. Gym & Sports Injury Cover: Covers OPD treatment, diagnostics, and physiotherapy for fitness or sports injuries — a first in India. Plan Ahead Add-on: Transfers waiting period benefits to a new spouse or newborn child (within 120 days).