Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rupee weakens vs US dollar: Diversify into global funds, gold to hedge risk

Rupee weakens vs US dollar: Diversify into global funds, gold to hedge risk

Doing so is crucial for those who have dollar-denominated goals, like a child's education abroad

gold ETFs India, gold ETF outflows March 2025, gold ETF profit booking, gold ETF performance 2024, gold ETF inflows February, Association of Mutual Funds in India, gold investment trends, gold as safe haven, gold price rally, portfolio rebalancing In
premium
According to Kuppa, conservative investors should have a 0–10 per cent exposure to international equities, moderate investors 10–20 per cent, and aggressive investors 20 per cent or more. | File Image
Sanjeev Sinha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee has been under sustained pressure, closing at 88.79 against the US dollar on October 6. Multiple factors, including capital outflows and weak exports, are weighing on the currency. For households and investors with foreign currency-denominated goals, the key question now is how to safeguard their finances in this environment of a weakening rupee.
 
What’s driving the fall 
India relies heavily on foreign capital inflows to finance its current account deficit. When higher US interest rates trigger outflows to safer dollar assets, the Indian rupee (INR) weakens against the US dollar (USD). “Elevated global crude oil prices and widening trade deficits push up import bills, further straining the INR,” says Abhishek Kumar, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)-registered investment adviser (RIA) and founder, SahajMoney.com.
 
Other factors have worsened the slide. “A surge in dollar demand from jewellers as precious metal imports nearly doubled in September, weak exports to the US, negative sentiment from visa fee hikes, and heavy foreign portfolio investor (FPI) equity outflows of over $2 billion in late September have weakened the Indian rupee against the dollar,” says Jyoti Prakash, managing partner, equity and portfolio management services (PMS), AlphaaMoney.
 
Impact on households 
As India relies heavily on imports, a weaker rupee makes goods such as fuel, electronics, medicines, gold, and machinery more expensive. “It also makes overseas travel and foreign education of children costlier,” says Kumar.
 
“Students, travellers, and firms with unhedged dollar debt may feel an immediate impact,” says Vijay Kuppa, chief executive officer (CEO), InCred Money.
 
Chanchal Agarwal, chief investment officer (CIO), Equirus Family Office, adds that while the direct effect on households is limited, companies may eventually pass on higher costs.
 
Diversify through global exposure 
Experts suggest holding some dollar-linked assets to cushion portfolios. When the rupee falls, such assets — including international funds, gold, and commodities — tend to gain.
 
According to Kuppa, conservative investors should have a 0–10 per cent exposure to international equities, moderate investors 10–20 per cent, and aggressive investors 20 per cent or more.
 
“Allocating 10–15 per cent of one’s portfolio to international or dollar assets not only reduces concentration in domestic markets but also provides exposure to global opportunities,” adds Santosh Joseph, chief executive officer (CEO), Germinate Investor Services.
 
Gold as a hedge 
Gold is priced in dollars in the international market. “Rising international gold prices translate into even higher domestic prices with a weak rupee,” says Prakash.
 
Joseph suggests that those who have not invested yet should allocate about 10 per cent to the yellow metal. “Gold not only provides exposure to dollar assets and international diversification but also reduces portfolio volatility. Its role in risk mitigation and diversification makes it a valuable long-term holding,” says Joseph.
 
Agarwal recommends a smaller allocation of 2–3 per cent. “Unlike assets that grow over time, currencies only reflect relative strength. Anyone who invests in gold as an asset pays a holding cost,” he says.
 
Currency hedging is for savvy investors 
Investors can use currency futures and options to hedge dollar exposure, but these tools are risky. “For most, it’s safer and more effective to gain exposure through direct dollar assets, which provide both diversification and portfolio stability,” says Joseph. He adds that only experienced investors who understand currency dynamics should use derivatives.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Section 54F: The little-known route to saving big on capital gains tax

₹1.84 trillion lies unclaimed : Here's how UDGAM can help you recover it

Update children's Aadhaar biometrics for free: Process, criteria explained

Thinking of withdrawing large amount of cash? Here's when taxes can kick in

Tech leads, but deal flow slows: India's PE investments down 32% in 2025

Topics :Rupee-dollar swapRupee vs dollarGold investmentYour money

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story