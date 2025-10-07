₹1.84 trillion lies unclaimed : Here's how UDGAM can help you recover it

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched ‘Apki Punji, Apka Adhikar’ (Your Money, Your Right) campaign in Gandhinagar on October 4. She drew attention to an astonishing ~1.84 trillion worth of unclaimed financial assets lying idle across banks and regulators. From dormant bank accounts and matured insurance policies to forgotten provident fund balances and old shareholdings, a vast pool of Indians’ money remains unclaimed.

“This money is safe,” Sitharaman assured, adding that the government only acts as its custodian. “Come with proper papers and claim what is rightfully yours.”

The 3As: Awareness, access, and action

The finance ministry’s three-month nationwide drive is centred on what Sitharaman calls the “3As” approach — Awareness, Access, and Action.

Awareness: Citizens must first know their money exists. Officials and banks are being urged to spread the word, especially in rural areas. Access: Through tools such as the RBI’s UDGAM portal and local help desks, individuals can now trace unclaimed deposits with ease. Action: Once identified, claimants must follow through with the paperwork to retrieve the funds. Sitharaman also praised banks such as Gujarat Gramin Bank for pledging to send officials to villages to locate rightful owners, a step aimed at bridging the last-mile gap. What is the UDGAM portal? The Unclaimed Deposits Gateway to Access Information (UDGAM) portal, launched by the Reserve Bank of India in 2023, is a centralised platform to trace dormant deposits across multiple banks. Over 850,000 users have already registered to locate their forgotten accounts, according to official data tabled in Parliament.