Home / Finance / Personal Finance / SBI hikes FD interest rates: Here's what all the banks are offering

SBI hikes FD interest rates: Here's what all the banks are offering

Effective from May 15, 2024, the new SBI FD rates aim to attract more investors looking for safe and lucrative savings options

SBI, state bank of india
Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced a significant hike in fixed deposit (FD) interest rates for certain tenures on retail deposits up to Rs 2 crore. Effective from May 15, 2024, the new rates aim to attract more investors looking for safe and lucrative savings options.

New FD rates

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


SBI has increased interest rates for the following tenures:

46 to 179 days: Interest rate hiked by 25-75 basis points to 5.50%
180 to 210 days: New interest rate is 6.00%
211 days to less than one year: Interest rate now stands at 6.25%

For deposits beyond one year, interest rates remain unchanged. Senior citizens will continue to enjoy an additional 50 basis points on the revised rates.

Updated interest rates by tenure

Here’s a detailed look at the updated interest rates for various tenures:

7 days to 45 days: 3.50%
46 days to 179 days: 5.50%
180 days to 210 days: 6.00%
211 days to less than one year: 6.25%
1 year to less than 2 years: 6.80%
2 years to less than 3 years: 7.00%
3 years to less than 5 years: 6.75%
5 years up to 10 years: 6.50%

Senior citizens benefit from higher rates, as follows:

7 days to 45 days: 4.00%
46 days to 179 days: 6.00%
180 days to 210 days: 6.50%
211 days to less than one year: 6.75%
1 year to less than 2 years: 7.30%
2 years to less than 3 years: 7.50%
3 years to less than 5 years: 7.25%
5 years up to 10 years: 7.50%

FD interest rates 2024

Currently, FD interest rates of scheduled banks range from 2.50% per annum to 9.00% per annum for regular depositors for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Small Finance Banks and NBFCs offer the highest FD interest rates. Following them are PSU Banks and large Private Sector Banks. However, Private Sector Banks like Bandhan Bank, DCB Bank, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, RBL Bank, IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, SBM Bank, CSB Bank, and Federal Bank offer higher FD slab rates than the fixed deposit rates offered by other Private Sector Banks.


 
What are fixed deposits?

Fixed Deposits (FDs) are one of the safest investment options. In an FD, a lump sum of money is deposited for a specified period, ranging from a few months to several years. Banks offer a guaranteed interest rate on these deposits, usually higher than that of regular savings accounts.

Advantages of fixed deposits

Assurance of returns
FDs guarantee returns, making them a risk-free investment option compared to mutual funds and stocks. The interest rate is fixed at the time of deposit and paid upon maturity.

Convenience
Opening an FD account is simple and can be done online or by visiting the nearest bank branch.

Also Read

Fixed deposit rates in April 2024: Why it's prime time for FD investments

Which banks or financial institutes offer the best FD rates? Take a look

Company fixed deposit interest rates, tenure range explained in chart

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

Company fixed deposit rates' terms, tenure explained in one table

Case for a stronger rupee: Why the INR will only weaken 2% each year

Cupboard to cabinet: Storage solutions you need for a clutter-free home

Woman loses Rs 23 lakh in online stock market scam: How to protect yourself

Don't get caught off guard: Mistakes that can get your car claims rejected

Explained: What Air India-Vistara merger means for Club Vistara members

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Personal Finance SBI interest ratesfixed deposit rates

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story