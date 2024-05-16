Cupboard to cabinet: Storage solutions you need for a clutter-free home

Every home wants to be clutter free by hoarding less and discarding more but keeps running out of storage space no matter how many cupboards, cabinets or chest of drawers there are.

“When I moved from a three-bedroom apartment to a penthouse I thought I will have enough place to store my stuff but I still struggle to accommodate everything and my lofts, bed boxes, store room continue to remain overfull,” says homemaker Suparna Malhotra, who recently shifted with her family from Delhi to a condominium in Gurugram.

"The key to solving this problem is to understand the various storage solutions available and use them strategically," says Sumit Malik, founding principal of Design Consortia, a design and architecture company in Delhi.



Almirahs are meant for storing clothes and wardrobes, which have shelves and compartments, can accommodate bedroom items. “Other storage units cater to specific preferences or requirements. A trophy cabinet could be an athlete's cherished display area, while a bookshelf could showcase a love of literature. Similarly, curio cabinets, or display shelves, allow homeowners to personalise their space with treasured artifacts,” says Malik.

You could divide storage needs into three categories: Must haves, additional and optional solutions. The first includes almirahs and closets to store clothes and personal items. Kitchen cabinets to store utensils, pantry items and appliances. Aside almirahs, bedroom storage solutions may include frames with built-in drawers or lift-up storage.



Additional storage solutions include bookshelves, display cabinets, storage ottomans. Bookshelf options include wall-mounted shelves, freestanding, and modular shelving units. Display cabinets are used for collectibles, curios and artifacts in the living and dining rooms. Multipurpose furniture like Ottomans and benches provide seating as well as hidden storage space.

Plan your storage

As many as 9 out of 10 consumers in India are frustrated with clutter and want better storage solutions, said Swedish furniture retailer IKEA in a report this year. The company sold more than 10,00,000 pieces of SAMLA boxes in India – a product to store a variety of items – from smaller gardening tools to cleaning supplies.



Storage in home needs planning. “Start by making a list of the areas in your home that require storage. Consider the living room, bedroom, kitchen, utility area etc,” says Devika Khosla, creative director at The Works Interiors, a design studio in Delhi.

“For example, in a janitor's closet, prioritise storage for cleaning tools, a toolkit, and other maintenance essentials. In the utility area, focus on shelving for groceries, cleaning supplies, and other household items. In the washing area, allocate storage for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, and other laundry essentials. Understand the primary function of each space to guide your storage decisions,” she says.







Before investing in new storage solutions, discard what you have not used for a long time.

Choosing between built-in and freestanding storage depends on your needs and the space available. “Custom-built storage can transform any area, making the most of awkward spaces and creating a seamless, integrated appearance. This type of storage is especially useful when maximising storage capacity is a priority,” says Malik.

“Freestanding units offer greater flexibility. They come in different sizes, styles, and materials, allowing residents to find pieces that complement the existing décor. They're also easier to move or rearrange.”



Built-in storage is helpful in the kitchen and wardrobe, says Khosla. “Customising these spaces allows for optimal use of available space, ensuring efficient organisation and storage. Built-in storage options, such as recessed shelves or custom cabinets, can maximise space without sacrificing aesthetics. Consider factors like accessibility, visibility, and grouping similar items together for efficient organisation. Customised modular wardrobes offer flexibility and versatility, allowing individuals to design spaces according to their specific needs and preferences.”

If you live in a small apartment, you can still optimise space. “Build vertically. When space is tight, use every inch all the way up to the ceiling. Use underutilised spaces, like under the bathroom sink, for example, for extra storage. Add a two-or-three layered trolley with wheels to make your toiletries well within reach,” says Shailly Mandiwal, home furnishing direction leader at IKEA India.



“Bookshelves are visually appealing and the perfect relaxing nook, but they can also take up a lot of space. Use the walls for book storage instead if you have limited space. Choose furniture with hidden storage, like pouffes and footrests with storage. These pieces extend beyond comfort, offering additional benefits that help reduce clutter and make essentials accessible, therefore enhancing their value,” says Mandiwal.

Choosing the right storage unit – bins and baskets to large cabinets and wardrobes –ensures efficient use of space. Whether you prefer sleek and modern or rustic and traditional, there are options to suit every aesthetic.



In India, several brands offer storage solutions. Plusch Living, Quba Homes and The Works Interiors specialise in customised storage options. Molteni, Dall'agnese, Olivieri, Pianca and Malebra are foreign brands that offer premium designs and materials.

The price of a storage unit depends on size, material, brand, and customisation. Typically, built-in storage and high-end imported brands cost more. Freestanding units made by domestic brands have a broader range of price options. Those who want readymade pieces may consider Nivasa, Sarita Handa, Wriver, and Aux Homes, Magpie, Alsorg, and Ravish Vohra. Internationally brands like IKEA, Pottery Barn, and West Elm offer storage solutions for different budgets and design preferences.