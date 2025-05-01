Scheme for affordable plots near Jewar Airport & Noida: Here's how to apply

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) of Uttar Pradesh has launched a scheme offering affordable housing plots in Sector-18, Pocket-9B of Greater Noida, close to the upcoming Jewar International Airport.

What the scheme offers

RPS-09/2025, as the scheme is called, is meant for individual applicants, farmers, industrial workers and non-resident Indians (NRIs) who wish to own property in a fast-developing area of Greater Noida. A total of 276 plots of 200 sq. m. each are available. The land is fully acquired by YEIDA and development is planned over the next five years. The plots will be leased for 90 years, and usage is restricted to residential purposes only.

Key highlights of the scheme:

Located along the Yamuna Expressway, with good future connectivity, according to YEIDA.

Close to Noida International Airport and Film City.

Allotment through transparent draw of lots.

Special quotas for farmers and “functional industrial units”.

Important dates

Scheme’s registration window: April 21, 2025 to May 21, 2025

Tentative date for draw of lots: July 11, 2025

Allotment letters: Sent within 30 days of draw

Eligibility criteria

Applicants must be 18 or older and eligible to contract under Indian law.

Must be Indian citizens or NRIs.

Only one application per family (spouse and dependent children).

Scheme has reservations for:

17.5 per cent for farmers whose land was acquired

5 per cent for functional industrial unit workers

5 per cent for differently-abled persons (across all categories)

Not eligible if already allotted a plot/flat by YEIDA previously.

Payment method

All payments must be made online only through YEIDA’s website:

www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com

No offline payments accepted

Financing up to 90 per cent of the registration fee is available through ICICI Bank and SBI branches.

How to book a plot

Visit the YEIDA website and download the brochure and form.

Fill out the online application with personal, bank, and eligibility details.

Pay the registration amount:

Rs 3.5 lakh for SC/ST applicants

Rs 7 lakh for general and others

Upload scanned documents and submit online before the scheme closing date.

Allotment process

All plots will be allotted through manual draw of lots.

Separate draws will be held for each category.

Unused plots from reserved categories will be shifted to general category.

Successful applicants will receive allotment letters by registered post.

Documents required

PAN card

Age Proof

Passport-size photograph

Caste/d isability Certificate (if applicable)

Proof of relationship (for joint applicants)

Cancelled cheque for bank verification

Other key details