Too hot to handle? Dive into a frozen dessert to beat this summer heat

Come summers, and people crave instant relief in the form of frozen desserts. Kulfi falooda, chuski, matka kulfi, and ice cream carts are staples in markets, while air-conditioned cafés push artisanal gelatos, frozen yogurts, and ice-cream sundaes. These treats are made by freezing mixtures of ingredients, sometimes with continuous churning like ice cream to avoid large ice crystals, or simply by freezing them in molds like popsicles.

Today’s frozen treats are more than indulgence — they’re memories reimagined. Whether it’s a low-cal scoop that fits your goals or a sugar-free swirl that tastes like childhood summers, the best ones prove that you don’t have to trade joy for wellness. But one ought to know what a good quality frozen treat is.

A good frozen treat should not leave a bitter or chemical aftertaste, which is often found in cheaper brands. It must leave your palate feeling satisfied, not coated or synthetic. In terms of visual appeal, there should be natural colours, not neon-bright with smooth surface, no cracks or freezer burns. Natural ingredients, such as real fruit, milk, cream, nuts, can make or break a good ice cream. Excessive emulsifiers, stabilisers, or artificial flavours can ruin the flavour. “To me, a high-quality frozen desserts or treat is all about premium ingredients, hand crafted, non-preservatives or additives, non-icy or grainy, refreshing, natural flavoured rich and balanced sweet treat,” says Dr. Avin Thaliath, co-founder and director, Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts. To him, premium is a product that sources best ingredients such as organic dairy, fair trade chocolate and locally-sourced glocal ingredients.

Having said that, the world of cooling treats is a vast agglomeration. There is the ol' reliable ice cream which is a classic creamy delight made from milk/cream, sugar, and flavouring. Then there's gelato, an Italian-style ice cream, denser and silkier, with less air and fat. Frozen yogurt is a tangy, lower-fat alternative to ice cream. Sorbets are fruity, dairy-free frozen dessert. Then there are popsicles or ice lollies which are frozen flavored water or juice on a stick. Or slushies and granitas which are made with shaved or crushed ice mixed with sweet syrup or fruit juice. A frozen custard, on the other hand, looks much like ice cream but includes egg yolks for a richer texture. And finally, there are ice cream sandwiches or bars which are, as the name suggests, an ice cream between cookies or coated with chocolate.

The Indian frozen dairy dessert, or kulfi as it is popularly known, retains its own charm. It is denser than ice cream, often flavored with spices and dry fruits like cardamom, saffron, or pistachio. “When it comes to India, we love our ice-creams but what excites people are kulfis as they can be made at home too," says acclaimed Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi, who has his own TV show. "Over the years as a chef, I have personally created lots of flavoured kulfis such as kiwi kulfi, orange kulfi, ginger kulfi, chilli chocolate kulfi, tiramisu kulfi. My personal favourite remains the Malai Kulfi and in most places the malai kulfi is dipped in thick rabdi and served to eat."

A kulfi is a lot about how it is set and stored. "In Delhi and northern regions the Tilewali kulfi is a favourite of all," says Chef Sokhi. "There are unique ways in which the kulfi is set: some have a complete box with kulfi moulds inserted in an ice chamber which sets the kulfi, while some of them have a traditional copper pot which is filled with ice, salt and kulfi molds are placed inside and the pots shaken constantly so that the kulfi sets properly, this is seen in legacy kulfi outlets mostly. Then we have seen the Roller Kulfi in which a roller drum filled with ice, salt inside the cylinder is rotated on two bars on the side and then rabdi, fruit extract and various combinations are poured on top of the roller drum as it rotates. Once the mixture that is poured sets, the kulfi is chipped with a special peeler which peels the set kulfi from the roller drum and that is simply exciting and memorable."

Meanwhile, the frozen dessert landscape is embracing global flavors and interactive experiences. Whether it’s the delicate snowflakes of Korean bingsu, the customisable fun of Thai rolled icecream, or the chewy delight of Turkish dondurma, these treats offer more than just a sweet bite — they provide a cultural journey in every serving. Bingsu is a Korean dessert featuring fine shaved ice, often made from milk, and topped with ingredients. Dondurma is made with mastic resin and flour from orchid, while Thai rolled ice cream prepared by pouring a liquid ice cream base onto a freezing metal plate, and mixed with various ingredients, spread thin, and then scraped into rolls.

“The frozen dessert scene is buzzing alive with global delights that blend tradition and innovation—each offering a unique experience that’s captivating dessert enthusiasts worldwide," says Thaliath. A good frozen treat — whether it’s ice cream, kulfi, gelato, or sorbet — stands out in terms of taste, texture, ingredients, and how it feels in your mouth. It should taste authentic and balanced, not overpoweringly sweet. A mango ice cream should taste like real mangoes, not candy. “At Naturals, we follow a simple 3-ingredient policy—our ice creams are made using just milk, sugar, and fruits. We don’t add any artificial flavours, additives, or preservatives," says Siddhant Kamath, director at Naturals Ice Cream, which operates a chain across the country. And since they do not use any additives or preservatives, such ice creams have a shelf life of 15 days. "Each of our flavours is rooted in regional produce and continues our tradition of turning the best seasonal fruits into irresistible natural ice creams.”