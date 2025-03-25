Schengen, US, Egypt or UAE: Top summer 2025 travel picks for Indians

Summer vacations are just around the corner. This year, which country would you like to visit? Visa processing platform Atlys has reported a 68% rise in visa applications compared to the same period last year, pointing to a busy travel season ahead.

According to Atlys, visa applications jumped 45.5% in 2024 over 2023, with countries like Dubai, Egypt, Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia seeing year-on-year growth ranging from 22% to 51%.

The trend appears to be continuing into the summer of 2025. Atlys said Schengen countries, the USA and the UAE are shaping up to be the most booked destinations this season based on early application data.

Addressing the uncertainty around US visas, Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys, clarified, "Our insights are based on early bookings from December, January, and February, which showed the US as one of the top destinations. Since US visas take time to process and approve, travellers often book well in advance. However, we recognise that ongoing uncertainties and heightened scrutiny may cause preferences to shift, and other destinations could rise in popularity.

Gen Z drives travel interest

Much of this interest is coming from Gen Z travellers, who prefer shorter, more immersive trips. Indonesia, Egypt and Japan are among the top choices for younger travellers looking for experience-led journeys.

“We’re seeing a surge not only in the number of applications but also in the diversity of destinations Indians are curious about,” said Nahta. “This uptick reflects a collective desire to explore cultures, try new experiences, and make the most of their vacation time. Whether it’s seasoned adventurers checking off bucket-list countries or first-time explorers seeking convenience and affordability, it’s clear that travel is evolving into a true lifestyle priority.”

First-time travellers and multi-country trips

Atlys said it is also seeing more interest from first-time international travellers. Countries such as Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Azerbaijan are gaining attention for their easier visa processes and lower travel costs.

Another trend the visa processing firm is tracking is the rise of multi-country summer trips. More travellers are using Schengen visas to plan extended European itineraries that include countries like France, Spain and Italy. The idea, Atlys says, is to make the most of a single visa and affordable flights by combining destinations in one go.

What is a Schengen visa?

A Schengen visa is a permit that allows non-EU nationals to visit the Schengen area for up to 90 days in any 180-day period. It is a short-stay visa that is issued by a Schengen member state.

Types of Schengen visas

Single-entry visa: Allows you to enter the Schengen area once

Multiple-entry visa: Allows you to enter the Schengen area multiple times for the duration of the visa

Airport transit visa: Allows you to connect through the international transit area of an airport in the Schengen area

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, and more.

US visitor visa concerns

In the case of the US, travellers must note that visa checks don’t end at approval in the US. The Trump administration has reinforced its strict immigration stance, confirming through its official X account that visa holders are under continuous monitoring even after their visas are issued.

“The visa screening does not stop after a visa is issued. Visa holders are continuously monitored to ensure they comply with all US laws and immigration rules,” the US Department of State posted on X on Wednesday. It added that those who fail to abide by the rules could face visa revocation or deportation.