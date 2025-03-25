Cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, wife buy 2 luxury flats in Mumbai for Rs 21 cr

Renowned Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, along with wife Devisha Yadav, has recently acquired two residential apartments in Godrej Sky Terraces, located in Deonar, Mumbai, for Rs 21.1 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR). The transaction was registered March 2025.

The apartments are located in Godrej Sky Terraces, a residential project developed by Godrej, spanning 1.05 acres and offering 3 BHK and 4 BHK configurations, as per RERA. According to the IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, Yadav has purchased two apartments on consecutive floors, with a total carpet area of 392.36 sq. m. (~4,222.76 sq. ft.) and a total built-up area of 424.46 sq. m. (4,568 sq. ft.). The agreement also includes six designated car parking spaces. The transaction incurred a stamp duty of Rs 1.26 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

According to Square Yards Data Intelligence, Godrej Sky Terraces has recorded 25 sale registrations with a total transaction value of Rs. 202 crore between March 2024 to February 2025. The average property price of the project stands at Rs. 52,433 per sq. ft.

Deonar is a residential locality in eastern Mumbai, situated near Chembur. It is a suburb located in eastern Mumbai and falls under the Mumbai Suburban district. It is served by the Chembur railway station on the Harbour Line and is connected by the Mumbai Monorail and major roads like the Eastern Express Highway and Sion-Panvel Expressway.

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as one of India’s most dynamic and innovative T20 batsmen. Renowned for his 360-degree stroke play, he made a memorable international debut in 2021 by hitting a six off his first ball. Since then, he has consistently delivered impactful performances, especially in the T20 format.

In 2022, he reached the No. 1 spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters and was honoured with the ICC T20I Cricketer of the Year award for his explosive batting and consistency. Yadav has also been a key player for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, contributing significantly to their title wins. His fearless approach and adaptability make him a crucial asset for Indian cricket on the global stage.