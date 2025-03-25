Dubai visit visa isn't for work: Rules every UAE traveller should know

Authorities in Dubai have stepped up inspections to tackle illegal employment practices, particularly individuals working on visit visas.

“We’ve heard of multiple company premises being inspected recently,” said Safeer Mohammed, general manager of Smart Travels. “Inspection teams have also visited our office tower several times over the past few months. While working on a visit visa has always been illegal, authorities are now ensuring that everyone is strictly following the rules,” he told Khaleej Times.

He added, “Since January, we’ve seen the number of people overstaying their visit visas reduced to less than 10 per cent.”

The move follows the end of a visa amnesty scheme that ran from September to December 2024. It allowed people overstaying their visas to either regularise their status or leave the country without penalties. The scheme was among the most lenient in the region and helped thousands resolve visa issues.

What are employers not allowed to do?

Under updated labour laws, employers are now facing much higher fines if found hiring people without the required work permits.

Fines have increased from AED 50,000–200,000 to AED 100,000–1 million (approximately Rs 23 lakh to Rs 2.3 crore).

Employers are banned from:

Hiring workers without offering guaranteed employment

Misusing work permits

Shutting down their business without settling worker dues

UAE law on working with a visit visa

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has clearly stated that working on a visit or tourist visa is illegal. A proper employment visa issued by the ministry is mandatory for anyone wishing to work in the country.

Bharat Aidasani of Pluto Travels told Khaleej Times, “We strictly advise our customers not to do so. Since the end of the amnesty, inspections have become more frequent, and the penalties are severe, with deportation being the consequence for anyone caught working on a visit visa.”

In August 2024, the UAE amended its labour law to impose steep penalties on companies that hire without valid permits or bring in workers without confirmed jobs.

More recently, tourist visa rules were changed. Visitors must now have:

Confirmed return tickets

Hotel bookings

A certain amount of cash or bank balance

“With such new rules and increased inspections, it will be harder for such unscrupulous companies to take undue advantage of workers,” said Aidasani.

Penalties for violating UAE labour laws

Companies found violating labour rules face:

Fines ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1 million

Higher penalties if more workers are involved

Referral to the Court of First Instance in case of disputes with MOHRE decisions

How can you work in the UAE legally?

To work in the UAE, a valid employment visa is required. Here are some options available, particularly for Indian citizens, according to the Consulate General of India, Dubai:

Employment visa: Sponsored by a UAE-based company

Investor visa: For those investing in or starting a business

Freelancer visa: For independent professionals with multiple clients

Mission visa: For those working with foreign missions such as embassies

Domestic helper visa: For household workers, sponsored by employers

What do you need to apply for a work visa?

Here’s what’s required to apply:

Valid passport with at least six months' validity and two blank pages

Job offer from a UAE-based employer

Relevant educational qualifications

Relevant work experience and skills

Medical fitness certificate, including tests for infectious diseases

Police clearance certificate covering the past five years

Completed visa application form

Passport-sized photos as per UAE guidelines

Proof of funds to support yourself during your stay

Sponsorship from your employer (for most visa categories)