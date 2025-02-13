Should you continue holding SIPs in mid, smallcap funds or stop them?

S. Naren, executive director and chief investment officer, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC), set the proverbial cat among pigeons recently. Addressing a gathering of distributors, he warned that systematic investment plans (SIPs) initiated after 2023 in midcap and smallcap funds face the prospect of poor returns over the medium term.

Naren highlighted that valuations in these segments are at absurd highs, with median price-to-earnings ratios of both mid- and smallcap stocks at 43. Market capitalisation is significantly high compared to profit-after-tax contributions, and momentum in these segments has also weakened recently. Since investors are averaging at elevated valuations, medium-term returns could be low. He advised withdrawing from this space unless investors could continue their SIPs for at least 20 years. He recommended diversifying into megacap, largecap, flexicap, and hybrid funds.

Amid slowing earnings growth in India and multiple risks in the global environment—wars, trade conflicts, the possibility of an interest rate cycle reversal, and fund pullout by foreign institutional investors—investors need to take this veteran fund manager’s warnings seriously. Risk posed by elevated valuations Financial advisers agree that valuations in mid- and smallcap segments are stretched. “If you compare valuations against historical averages, you will find that the price-to-book value of the midcap and smallcap indices is more than two standard deviations away from the long-term average. Valuations in these funds do pose high risk,” says Vishal Dhawan, chief financial planner, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors.

Fund managers suggest that the correction since September 2024 has partially mitigated valuation excesses. “Current levels, however, may not yet be highly attractive, given the cautious corporate outlook and rising global uncertainties,” says Vinit Sambre, head of equities, DSP Mutual Fund. After a five-year bull run, many investors have forgotten the inherent volatility of mid- and smallcaps. “Mid- and smallcap stocks experience sharp price swings, making them susceptible to high valuation risks during market corrections or periods of low confidence in the market,” says Atul Shinghal, founder and chief executive officer, Scripbox. Large AUMs, low liquidity Fund managers dismiss concerns about risks arising from fund size. “While the assets under management (AUM) of mid- and smallcap funds have grown, so have the companies within these segments. According to the latest classification, midcap companies now have market capitalisation ranging from ~33,000 crore to ~1 lakh crore, representing reasonable size,” says Sambre. He adds that the addition of new companies and sectors has broadened investment opportunities.

Sambre acknowledges that liquidity is a concern in mid- and smallcap stocks compared to largecaps, and it gets exacerbated during downturns. However, he sees a silver lining too. “Liquidity constraints may force investors to sell stocks at lower prices, creating mispriced opportunities,” he says. Financial planners, however, worry about the liquidity challenges that could arise for mid- and smallcap funds with high AUMs. During market downturns, liquidity—especially in smaller stocks—tends to dry up, making exits difficult. “The portfolio must be well diversified, or else the impact cost while liquidating these stocks can be very high,” says Dhawan. What should investors with ongoing SIPs do?

Investors running an SIP when valuations are high face an inherent disadvantage as they are buying units at high price levels. “Your holding period must increase for you to achieve decent returns,” says Dhawan. However, as Naren pointed out in his speech, many investors may lack the patience to stay invested for extended periods. Younger investors with long investment horizons may continue SIPs in mid- and smallcap funds. “If your retirement is 30 years away, continuing your SIPs makes sense, even if they underperform for an extended period,” says Dhawan. Short-term investors, who need their money, say, in five years, may struggle to make returns.

Remember that the average holding period for an SIP is not equivalent to the period for which the SIP is run. “For a five-year SIP, the first instalment runs for five years, but the last runs for only a month. The average holding period is only 2.5 years. Similarly, the average holding period for a 20-year SIP is 10 years. At current valuations, investors need at least a 7-10-year horizon to make money in mid- and smallcap funds,” says Dhawan. Rebalance equity portfolio Existing investors in these fund categories should reassess their mid- and smallcap exposure. If an original allocation of, say, 20 per cent to midcap funds and 10 per cent to smallcap funds has grown significantly above those levels, rebalancing may be necessary. “Strategic rebalancing makes sense for investors who have seen strong gains. Shifting some allocation to largecap funds can help manage risk and enhance portfolio stability,” says Shinghal.

The decision to hold on or exit these categories should depend on the investor’s risk tolerance. “If you can endure volatility and avoid panic selling, you may stay invested, provided you have a sufficient horizon,” says Dhawan. He warns that corrections in mid- and smallcap stocks tend to be sharp and deep. Should new investors start SIPs? New investors should avoid mid- and smallcap funds regardless of valuations. “These are not ideal for starting an investment journey due to their inherent volatility,” says Dhawan. While long-term data may suggest superior returns, handling downturns can be difficult for novice investors.