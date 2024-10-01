Singapore Airlines launches two co-branded card in India: Is it worth it?

SBI Card, India’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, in partnership with Singapore Airlines, the national carrier of Singapore, has launched the KrisFlyer SBI Card. This travel centric co-branded credit card is meant for super-premium cardholders, offering exclusive privileges in the air and on ground with the SIA Group that comprises of Singapore Airlines, Scoot airline, KrisShop.com, Kris+ lifestyle app and Pelago.





The newly launched credit card is available in two variants, KrisFlyer SBI Card and KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. The joining and annual renewal fee for the KrisFlyer SBI Card is Rs 2,999 plus applicable taxes, and Rs 9,999 plus applicable taxes for the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Users will get exclusive welcome offers of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card and 10,000 KrisFlyer miles on the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex. Reward Points in the form of KrisFlyer miles can be used to book flight tickets on Singapore Airlines, Scoot airline and SIA Group entities. Users will also get up to 5% value back on spends, as KrisFlyer miles, with the Singapore Airlines group.

The co-branded credit card will offer enhanced mileage earning opportunities to customers. With an expenditure of Rs 2.5 Lakh on Singapore Airlines using the KrisFlyer SBI Card and Rs 7.5 Lakh on Singapore Airlines using the KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex, customers will enjoy the privilege of being upgraded to KrisFlyer Elite Silver and KrisFlyer Elite Gold memberships respectively.

Customers with upgraded memberships will also get a chance to enjoy benefits such as additional baggage allowance, priority check-in and boarding, exclusive bonus miles, special seat selection privileges, lounge access, enhanced travel insurance coverage.

Reward points earned by customers will be credited monthly to their account in the form of KrisFlyer miles at no additional cost. Miles earned can be redeemed for flight tickets or upgrades on Singapore Airlines, flights on Scoot, gifts purchased from KrisShop.com and on booking travel experiences globally via Pelago.

Key highlights of KrisFlyer SBI Card and KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex

KrisFlyer SBI Card

Welcome Benefit: Enjoy welcome benefit of 3,000 KrisFlyer miles on first transaction within 60 days

Spend Based Rewards:

Accelerated rewards on spends on SIA Group- 5 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Accelerated rewards on international spends- 5 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Rewards on other eligible spends- 2 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Annual spend milestones:

Milestone 1: Bonus KrisFlyer miles of 3,000 on annual spends of Rs 300,000

Milestone 2: Tier status upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Silver Tier membership on spending Rs 250,000 on Singapore Airlines

Lounge Benefits:

4 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 1 visit per quarter)

4 complimentary international airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 1 visit per quarter)

Fuel Surcharge Waiver:

1% fuel surcharge waiver (Valid for transactions at fuel stations of amount up to Rs 3,000)

Travel Insurance

Air Accidental Death coverage of Rs 1 Crore

Baggage loss/delay coverage of Rs 1 Lakh

Fraud loss protection coverage of Rs 1 Lakh

KrisFlyer SBI Card Apex

Welcome Benefit: Enjoy welcome benefit of 10,000 KrisFlyer miles on first transaction within 60 days

Spend Based Rewards:

Accelerated rewards on spends on SIA Group- 10 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Accelerated rewards on international spends- 8 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Rewards on other eligible spends- 6 KrisFlyer miles for every Rs 200 spent

Annual spend milestones:

Milestone 1: Bonus KrisFlyer miles of 10,000 on annual spends of Rs 500,000

Milestone 2: Tier status upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold Tier membership on spending Rs 750,000 on Singapore Airlines

Milestone 3: Additional bonus KrisFlyer miles of 3,000 on annual spends of Rs 1,000,000

Lounge Benefits:

8 complimentary domestic airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 2 visits per quarter)

8 complimentary international airport lounge visits in a year (Maximum of 2 visits per quarter)

Fuel Surcharge Waiver:

1% fuel surcharge waiver (Valid for transactions at fuel stations of amount up to Rs 3,000)

Travel Insurance

Air Accidental Death coverage of Rs 3.5 Crore

Baggage loss/delay coverage of Rs 1 Lakh

Fraud loss protection coverage of Rs 10 Lakh

“International travel has emerged to be a key spending category with rise in income, rapid advancement of technology and digitalization. We are delighted to partner with Singapore Airlines to present top-notch and luxurious experience to the super-premium cardholder segment, with an array of exclusive benefits, setting new benchmarks in the industry. Our collaboration is a significant step toward enriching travel experiences of the customers by combining SBI Card’s secure and seamless payment solutions and Singapore Airline’s unparallel network and world class flying experience," said Abhijit Chakravorty, MD & CEO, SBI Card.

Each contactless credit card is curated to offer attractive rewards for various customer requirements and is available on American Express and Mastercard payment platforms.





Does such a card make sense?





Let's say you're a frequent traveler who primarily flies with Singapore Airlines. The KrisFlyer SBI Credit Card would be a good fit for you because it offers: Whether this card is the best option for you depends on your travel preferences and spending habits. If you frequently travel with Singapore Airlines or other SIA Group airlines and value the exclusive benefits and accelerated mileage earning opportunities offered by the card, it could be a great choice. “KrisFlyer has evolved from an airline loyalty programme to a travel and lifestyle-centric rewards programme that unlocks an entire universe of special benefits for our customers. With international travel growing so rapidly, this exclusive co-branded credit card with a partner as trusted as SBI Card, gives our members in India a new avenue to earn miles and privileges, not just when they fly with us," said Bryan Koh, Divisional Vice President Loyalty Marketing, Singapore Airlines.

Accelerated Mileage Earning: You'll earn more KrisFlyer miles on every Singapore Airlines transaction, allowing you to redeem them for flight upgrades, free flights, or other travel rewards.

Exclusive Benefits: You'll enjoy benefits like priority check-in, lounge access, and additional baggage allowance, which can enhance your travel experience.

Travel Insurance: The card provides travel insurance coverage, offering protection against unforeseen events like lost luggage or medical emergencies.



However, if you travel with multiple airlines and don't prioritize Singapore Airlines specifically, a travel credit card that offers rewards for all airline and hotel spend might be a better option. For instance, some cards offer flexible rewards points that can be redeemed for flights, hotels, or other travel experiences with various partners.

It's essential to compare different cards and their features to find the one that best aligns with your travel patterns and spending habits.

