Bidding for Pakistan's national airline delayed to Oct 31: Officials

The bidding for Pakistan's national airline has been delayed to Oct 31, two government officials at the ministry of privatisation said on Tuesday.



A Pakistani parliamentary committee of privatisation had earlier been informed that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) would go under the hammer on Tuesday.



The officials, however, said the bidding had been delayed another month at the request of the bidders who wanted more time to prepare for the auction.



They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to disclose the information before an official announcement about the delay.

