Hindon Bridge project resumes after 4 yrs, here's how it'll help commuters

The Hindon Bridge project’s construction work has been resumed after years of delay. The bridge will reportedly reduce the travel time and distance between Noida and Greater Noida. The initiative will enhance connectivity greatly between both cities and traffic congestion will be reduced to faster travel time.

The loawaited bridge was scheduled to be completed by 2026. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp How will Hindon Bridge ease commuters' travel? The Hindon bridge will facilitate smooth connectivity between Greater Noida's LG Chowk to Noida Sector 146. The bridge aims to reduce congestion in Pari Chowk. The Hindon is likely to provide relief to commuters heading to LG Chowk and Surajpur without moving to the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway up to Pari Chowk.

This will lower the travel distance by 10 km.

The project is expected to boost the industrial development of sectors 151, 153, 155, 156, 157, 158, 160, and 162.

Why was the project delayed?

Starting in 2019, the project was halted due to land issues as farmers were not satisfied with the compensation they were receiving. The authorities had to make significant changes to purchase the land at a new rate.

The Noida Authority raised the compensation rate to Rs 5,300 per square metre from Rs 3,500 per square metre. The construction started once the land was bought. The construction resumed on the site as the land was bought.

All About Hindon Bridge Project

The project was started in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2019 at a cost of Rs 65 crore. The Bridge project was funded by Noida and Greater Noida authorities contributing Rs 62 crore for the bridge's construction and approach roads.

The project also includes a 210-metre-long bridge, a 2.5-km bridge and approach road and four-lane roads up to the two ends.

The project was going on under the supervision of Uttar Pradesh State Bridge Corporation Ltd. (UPSBC Ltd.).