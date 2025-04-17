Singer Alka Yagnik, daughter buy flat in Mumbai's Andheri for Rs 11.5 cr

Bollywood playback singer Alka Yagnik and her daughter Syesha Kapoor have purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai for Rs 11.5 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.

The 2,297 sq ft flat is located in Oberoi Sky Heights, Andheri West, and was registered on April 15.

The deal values the apartment at Rs 50,071 per sq ft.

They have paid a stamp duty of Rs 57.50 lakh for the transaction, the documents accessed by IndexTap show.

Yagnik currently stays in Oberoi Sky Heights in the Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West, the registration documents showed.

The acquisition comes at a time when Mumbai's luxury housing market is seeing increased supply and growing inventory levels.

According to the latest report by Anarock, unsold stock in the luxury segment—defined as homes priced over Rs 1.5 crore—rose 24% year-on-year, from 91,125 units at the end of Q1 2024 to over 1.13 lakh units by Q1 2025. This growth is being driven by high demand and a surge in new project launches across India’s top seven cities, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).