Singer Rahul Vaidya, family sell 2 flats in Mumbai's Oshiwara for Rs 5 cr

Indian singer and television personality Rahul Vaidya, along with his parents Krushna and Geeta Vaidya, has sold two residential apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for a total value of Rs 5 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. Both the transactions were registered in April 2025.

The second apartment, also located within Samartha Aangan, has a built-up area of 743.28 sq. ft.. The transaction for this unit involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 12 lakh and registration charges of Rs. 30,000. This apartment was recently sold by Vaidya for Rs. 2 crore, and was originally purchased by him and his family in May 2008 for Rs. 68.3 lakh. Both the apartments sold by Rahul Vaidya are located in Samartha Aangan, a ready-to-move residential project. As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the first apartment spans a built-up area of 1,102.38 sq. ft and the transaction incurred a stamp duty payment of Rs.18 lakh, along with registration charges of Rs. 30,000. This apartment recently sold for Rs 3 crore, was originally purchased by Rahul Vaidya and his family in May 2008 for Rs. 1.01 crore.

Oshiwara, a bustling neighbourhood in western Mumbai, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Leone, and Sara Ali Khan also own properties in the same locality, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Rahul Vaidya is a celebrated Indian singer and performer who rose to fame as the second runner-up in Indian Idol Season 1. He has since released hit songs, including his debut album Tera Intezar, and lent his voice to several Bollywood films. He won Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 14.