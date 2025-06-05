Six financial planning tips to help couples build wealth, secure future

Couples often face challenges in merging their financial lives, aligning their goals, and managing finances effectively. By merging finances and openly discussing your financial situation, you build trust and reduce the risk of disputes. However, good financial planning must necessarily have life planning at its core.

Here are a few tips to help couples build wealth together:

Set financial goals together

Open communication about money, expectations and contributions is key. A shared vision should guide investment strategies, liquidity management, and succession plans, ensuring both partners are aligned on risk tolerance, major purchases, and long-term financial security.

Recognising each partner’s roles, whether financial or non-financial, fosters mutual respect and transparency.

Address uncomfortable conversations early and involve your partner in significant financial decisions. If philanthropy is a focus, align your goals through a charitable strategy that supports the causes both of you would like to support. Insurance Having the right insurance coverage is essential to protect your family from unexpected financial setbacks. Evaluate plans for maternity benefits, family floater options, adequate coverage amount, and coverage for critical illnesses and pre-existing conditions. A suitable term life cover, with loan protection, is also critical. Assess both partners’ needs thoroughly, as these may vary. Save for your children Start planning early for your children’s education. List anticipated expenses and create a structured investment plan. For example, if you aim to send your child to the United States for a post-graduation programme, consider investing in international stocks or index mutual funds. Account for inflation and currency depreciation when planning for overseas education. Consider government schemes like NPS Vatsalya, a contributory pension scheme under the National Pension System (NPS). Parents can contribute a minimum Rs. 1,000 per annum, with no upper limit. These contributions qualify for an additional tax deduction of up to Rs. 50,000 per financial year under Section 80CCD under the old tax regime.

However, prioritise your retirement plans over saving for your children’s retirement. Pay your debt first If either or both partners have existing debts, create a plan to tackle them. Focus on repaying high-interest debts to free up funds for savings and investments. Ensure the tax benefits from debt justify retaining it. Avoid financing luxury purchases through EMIs unless necessary. Create an emergency fund An emergency fund acts as a financial safety net, protecting couples from unexpected expenses and ensuring that short-term setbacks do not derail long-term financial goals. Whether facing a medical emergency or job loss, having liquid reserves prevents tapping into investments or taking on high-interest debt. Aim to set aside 6-12 months of expenses as an emergency fund before making long-term investments.