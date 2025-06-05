Home / Finance / Personal Finance / India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

High-net-worth individuals now allocate 15% of their portfolios to alternative investments, including cryptocurrencies

Fintechs in the country have grown in the last decade, both in the number of entities and scale. The key growth sectors have been payments, credit, insurance and wealth management, fuelled by angel investors, venture capital (VC) and private equity.
Representative Picture
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
6 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
India witnessed a significant wealth boom in 2024, adding more than 33,000 new millionaires in a single year, according to the World Wealth Report 2025 by Capgemini Research Institute. The number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in India rose by 5.6%, bringing the total to 378,810, up from around 345,000 in 2023.
 
This surge comes alongside an 8.8% rise in total HNWI wealth, now pegged at $1.5 trillion, marking India as one of the fastest-growing wealth hubs globally—outpacing major economies including China.
 
Who Are These Millionaires?
Most of India’s new millionaires fall under the category of “Millionaires Next Door”—individuals with investable assets between $1 million and $5 million. India had 333,340 such individuals by the end of 2024, controlling $628.93 billion in wealth.
 
On the ultra-wealthy end, India is now home to 4,290 Ultra HNWIs, defined as those with over $30 million in investable assets. Their collective wealth reached $534.77 billion in 2024.
 
What’s Driving This Growth?
Equity Market Surge: India’s Sensex rose 8.2% in 2024, pushing portfolio values higher for wealthy investors.
 
Domestic Consumption & Entrepreneurship: Rapid digitisation, booming startup culture, and sectoral diversification—especially in tech, fintech, and infrastructure—fueled individual wealth creation.
 
Inheritance Wave: As much as 50% of Indian HNWIs are expected to inherit wealth by 2030, with that number growing to 93% by 2040, per the report.
 
The Capgemini Research Institute’s World Wealth Report 2025, also revealed that the global high-net-worth individuals  (HNWIs) population rose by 2.6% in 2024. This increase was driven by the growth in the population of ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), which grew by 6.2%, as strong stock markets and AI optimism boosted portfolio returns. The data indicates that alternative investments , such as private equity and cryptocurrencies, are now an established presence in HNWI holdings, representing 15% of their portfolios. 
 
  • Bullish stock market performance in the US fuels wealth increase
  • A favorable interest rate environment and strong U.S. equity market returns helped boost wealth creation in 2024.
  • North America saw the biggest gains, with the HNWI population rising by 7.3%.
  • In contrast, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East saw declines in their HNWI populations, as macroeconomic challenges weighed. 
 
At the end of 2024, according to Capgemini’s research: 
  • Europe’s HNWI population declined 2.1% due to economic stagnation in major countries, with United Kingdom, France and Germany losing 14,000, 21,000 and 41,000 millionaires, respectively. In contrast, Europe’s UHNWI population rose 3.5%, reflecting increased wealth concentration. 
  • Asia-Pacific’s HNWI population increased 2.7%, with notable variability across the region.
  • Latin America’s HNWI population declined 8.5%, due to currency depreciation and fiscal instability. Brazil (-13.3%) and Mexico (-13.5%) witnessed the biggest population declines.
  • The Middle East’s HNWI population declined 2.1%, driven by lower oil prices.
  • Within the largest individual markets, the U.S. was the clear leader, adding 562,000 millionaires as the country’s HNWI population grew by 7.6% to 7.9 million. India and Japan were standouts in the Asia-Pacific region, with both countries registering 5.6% growth, adding 20,000 and 210,000 millionaires, respectively. In contrast, growth in China was negative, with HNWI population declining by 1.0%. 
 
Here are some key findings of the report: 
APAC high-net-worth individual (HNWI) wealth and population show sustained growth
  • India saw an 8.8% rise in HNWI wealth and a 5.6% growth in population, outpacing global peers including China.
  • Market indicators including India’s Sensex (up 8.2%) registered equity market gains.
 
Total HNWI Wealth and Population
  •  India had 378,810 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $1.5 trillion.
  • Japan had 3989820 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $9.9 trillion.
  • China had 1502460 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $7.9 trillion.
 
  • India had 4290 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $534.77 billion. 
  • China had 22780 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $3.6 trillion.
  • Japan had 13620 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $1.01 trillion. 
 
% of the surveyed Indian HNWIs inheriting wealth cumulatively as per HNWI survey, n=6,472 
 50% by 2030
77% by 2035
93% by 2040
 
 If you’re planning your family’s financial future, consider this: 50% of Indian HNWIs will inherit their wealth by 2030, with that number climbing to 93% by 2040.
 
This makes inheritance and estate planning critical. Financial advisors are seeing more interest in offshore investments, trust structures, and tax planning, especially among Gen X and Gen Z heirs.
 
India’s Next-Gen Rich want more than just money
India’s next-gen millionaires are digitally native and globally focused—and they’re reshaping wealth management (WM):
 
85% of Indian next-gen HNWIs plan to switch their parents’ WM firms within the next 1–2 years.
51% cite missing services on their preferred platforms, and 41% complain about poor digital tools.
 
In short: Gen Z and millennial millionaires want customized, tech-first wealth solutions—and they’re willing to move firms or follow trusted relationship managers (67% would switch firms with them).
 
Offshore investments are no longer just about tax
98% of India’s next-gen HNWIs plan to boost offshore assets by 2030.
 
Why? Better investment choices (55%), stronger advisory services (65%), and more stable markets and regulations abroad (49%).
 
Even younger families are exploring global real estate, tech startups, and ESG-aligned funds as diversification tools—not just tax havens.
  "As of January 2025, HNWI investors parked 15% of their portfolios in alternative investments, including private equity and cryptocurrencies. They are willing to take more risks to expand their wealth – allocating capital to higher growth asset classes and niche product offerings, notably by 61% of millennial and Gen Z HNWIs," said the report.
 
How India’s Rich Allocate Their Money Today 
Asset Allocation as of January 2025
 
   

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

