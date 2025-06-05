India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

- Bullish stock market performance in the US fuels wealth increase
- A favorable interest rate environment and strong U.S. equity market returns helped boost wealth creation in 2024.
- North America saw the biggest gains, with the HNWI population rising by 7.3%.
- In contrast, Europe, Latin America and the Middle East saw declines in their HNWI populations, as macroeconomic challenges weighed.
- Europe’s HNWI population declined 2.1% due to economic stagnation in major countries, with United Kingdom, France and Germany losing 14,000, 21,000 and 41,000 millionaires, respectively. In contrast, Europe’s UHNWI population rose 3.5%, reflecting increased wealth concentration.
- Asia-Pacific’s HNWI population increased 2.7%, with notable variability across the region.
- Latin America’s HNWI population declined 8.5%, due to currency depreciation and fiscal instability. Brazil (-13.3%) and Mexico (-13.5%) witnessed the biggest population declines.
- The Middle East’s HNWI population declined 2.1%, driven by lower oil prices.
- Within the largest individual markets, the U.S. was the clear leader, adding 562,000 millionaires as the country’s HNWI population grew by 7.6% to 7.9 million. India and Japan were standouts in the Asia-Pacific region, with both countries registering 5.6% growth, adding 20,000 and 210,000 millionaires, respectively. In contrast, growth in China was negative, with HNWI population declining by 1.0%.
- India saw an 8.8% rise in HNWI wealth and a 5.6% growth in population, outpacing global peers including China.
- Market indicators including India’s Sensex (up 8.2%) registered equity market gains.
- India had 378,810 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $1.5 trillion.
- Japan had 3989820 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $9.9 trillion.
- China had 1502460 millionaires at the end of 2024 with a total wealth of $7.9 trillion.
- India had 4290 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $534.77 billion.
- China had 22780 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $3.6 trillion.
- Japan had 13620 ultra HNWIs at the end of 2024 with a wealth of $1.01 trillion.
