India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

India witnessed a significant wealth boom in 2024, adding more than 33,000 new millionaires in a single year, according to the World Wealth Report 2025 by Capgemini Research Institute. The number of High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWIs) in India rose by 5.6%, bringing the total to 378,810, up from around 345,000 in 2023.

This surge comes alongside an 8.8% rise in total HNWI wealth, now pegged at $1.5 trillion, marking India as one of the fastest-growing wealth hubs globally—outpacing major economies including China.

Who Are These Millionaires?

Most of India’s new millionaires fall under the category of “Millionaires Next Door”—individuals with investable assets between $1 million and $5 million. India had 333,340 such individuals by the end of 2024, controlling $628.93 billion in wealth.