Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India Private Limited, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.
The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family-owned firms  have sold a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 855 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).
 
The transaction was registered in May 2025.
 
The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited. The company specializes in a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services and serves customers globally.
 
According to property registration documents from the IGR, reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park, and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 4,90,534 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000.
 
Strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri boasts excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. 
 
Over the years, Andheri has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a lively blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.
 
Kapoor is a prominent figure in Hindi cinema, having acted in over 200 films across a career spanning more than six decades. His daughter, Ekta Kapoor, is a well-known producer and director in Hindi television and film, currently serving as Joint Managing Director and Creative Head of Balaji Telefilms Limited. His son, Tusshar Kapoor, is also active in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India adds over 33,000 millionaires in a year: How the rich allocate money

India's first BSE 1000 Index Fund is here: Invest in 1,000 cos with Rs 500

82% Indians on a job hunt, prioritise work-life balance as much as money

Premium

Suitable bets for cost-sensitive investors seeking market returns

HNIs aim for early retirement but low savings, planning hold them back

Topics :Real Estate

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 1:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story