Rs 855 cr deal: Jeetendra Kapoor, family sell Balaji IT Park in Andheri

Veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra Kapoor and his family-owned firms have sold a land parcel in Andheri, Mumbai, for Rs 855 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards on the website of Inspector General of Registration (IGR).

The transaction was registered in May 2025.

The sellers—Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited—are firms owned by Jeetendra Kapoor and his family members.The land parcel, along with the built-up area, was bought by NTT Global Data Centers & Cloud Infrastructure India, formerly known as Netmagic IT Services Private Limited. The company specializes in a range of services including public and private cloud solutions, hosting, data management, application development, threat monitoring, content delivery networks, and testing services and serves customers globally.

According to property registration documents from the IGR, reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction comprised two contiguous land parcels spanning a total area of 0.96 hectares or 2.39 acres). The site currently houses Balaji IT Park, and includes three constructed buildings with a cumulative built-up area of 4,90,534 sq. ft. The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 8.69 crore and registration charges amounting to Rs 30,000. Strategically positioned between Mumbai’s prominent business districts and entertainment zones, Andheri boasts excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, Link Road, SV Road, and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. Over the years, Andheri has evolved into a dynamic commercial and residential destination, featuring a lively blend of modern office complexes, co-working spaces, upscale retail outlets, entertainment centres, and premium residential developments.