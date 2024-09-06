Skill-Lync launches 30 free engineering courses to train 30,000 students

In response to the growing gap between engineering education and industry demands, Skill-Lync, a Y-Combinator-backed edtech startup, has announced the launch of 30 free courses over the next six months. This initiative aims to equip over 30,000 Indian engineers with the practical skills needed to excel in their careers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "India produces 25% of the world’s engineering graduates each year, yet it consistently ranks low in engineering quality and employability. This issue has persisted over recent decades. To address the industry skill gap, Skill-Lync has announced that it will launch 30 free courses over the next six months," the company said in a release.

These courses will address the lack of quality and application-based learning in the Indian undergraduate engineering education system. These free courses will be of CATIA v5, CFD Simulation using SolidWorks, MBD using SolidWorks, FEA using SolidWorks, How Electric Vehicles Work, Modelling an Electric Vehicle using MATLAB and Simulink, and Model-Based Development for ADAS.

In the upcoming weeks, Skill-Lync will release additional courses, including AutoCAD for Mechanical Engineers, AutoCAD for Civil Engineers, MATLAB Essentials, Simulink Essentials, and many more.

Each course is free of charge, originally costs between Rs 20,000 to Rs 40,000, providing significant savings for participants.

Key Highlights:

Free Courses: The courses, covering topics like CATIA, CFD Simulation, MBD, FEA, and electric vehicles, will be offered at no cost.

Target Audience: The courses are primarily aimed at engineers aged 20-35 but can benefit anyone pursuing engineering or working in the field.

Industry-Relevant Skills: The courses focus on practical, project-based learning to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

Certificate of Completion: Participants will receive certificates to showcase their acquired skills.

: Participants will receive certificates to showcase their acquired skills. Lifetime Access: The courses will be available on Skill-Lync's YouTube channel for lifetime access.

Skill-Lync offers a range of online and offline courses focused on providing practical engineering education. Their programs cover topics like product design, simulation, and manufacturing, equipping students with the skills necessary for successful careers in the engineering industry.

"“Our mission at Skill-Lync has always been to bridge the skill gap in the engineering industry by providing accessible, high-quality education. With the launch of these 30 free courses, we aim to empower over 30,000 students by equipping them with the practical skills and knowledge they need to succeed in their careers. We believe this initiative will make a significant impact on the engineering community, helping to foster innovation and drive growth in the industry.” said Suryanarayanan P, Co-Founder and CEO, Skill Lync.

As global companies, both large and small, increasingly rely on technological advancements, the demand for highly skilled engineers is sharply rising. However, there is a noticeable gap between the traditional engineering curriculum and the skills required by the industry, highlighting a significant disconnect between industry expectations and the capabilities of engineering graduates.

This series of free courses will cover a wide range of topics across various engineering disciplines, ensuring that every student and professional can find something that suits their needs.

To date, Skill-Lync has successfully launched three beginner-friendly courses specifically designed for mechanical engineers, and the platform is committed to expanding its offerings to include more diverse subjects in the coming months.

To further support its learners, the startup will offer certificates of completion for all courses. These certificates will serve as a testament to the skills acquired and can be a valuable addition to any engineer's professional portfolio.