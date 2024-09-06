RBI seeks granular data from NBFCs, wants to check lending standards

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sought granular data from select non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) on their loan book growth, wanting to know if there is systemic hygiene.

The details sought are on the outstanding portfolio, product-wise, and the annualised interest charged on them. The annualised interest slabs mentioned are: Less than ten per cent, 10-20 per cent, 20-30 per cent, 30-40 per cent, 40-50 per cent, and above 50 per cent.

Business Standard has seen a copy of the central bank communication to NBFCs sent last week.

