Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Small savings rates unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter: PPF gives 7.1 % interest

Small savings rates unchanged for Oct-Dec quarter: PPF gives 7.1 % interest

Rates unchanged for Public Provident Fund, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Mutual Fund, AUM, Asset Under Management
Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Finance Ministry on Monday kept interest rates of small saving schemes unchanged for the October-December 2024 quarter, with Sukanya Samriddhi and Senior Citizen Savings Scheme offering 8.2 per cent interest rate.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The interest rates were last revised on December 31 last year: For small savings schemes including the Public Provident Fund (PPF), National Savings Certificates (NSC), and Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP).
 
“The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the third quarter of FY 2024-25 starting from 1st October , 2024 and ending on 31st December, 2024 shall remain unchanged from those notified for the second quarter of FY 2024-25,” said the Finance Ministry in a press release on Monday.
 

More From This Section

New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

Singapore Airlines launches two co-branded card in India: Is it worth it?

October 2024: From TDS to saving schemes, 13 changes that will impact you

MF Lite is here for passive funds: Sebi is making investing easier for you

Holidays in Oct: Banks to remain closed for 15 days; details here

Interest rates
 
The Sukanya Samriddhi scheme will offer an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the three-year term deposit rate stays at 7.1 per cent.
 
The interest rates for popular schemes such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposits remain unchanged at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.
 
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS) interest rate remains at 8.2 per cent.
 
The Kisan Vikas Patra will carry an interest rate of 7.5 per cent, with investments maturing in 115 months.
 
The National Savings Certificate (NSC) will continue to offer a 7.7 per cent interest rate.
 
The five-Year Recurring Deposit (RD) scheme, which allows investors to deposit a fixed amount every month, will offer an interest rate of 6.7 per cent.
 
Similarly, the Monthly Income Scheme will maintain its current 7.4 per cent return for investors.
 
Mahila Samman Savings Certificate interest rate remains at 7.5 per cent per annum.
 
All of these small savings schemes are provided by the post office and backed by the central government, offering a sovereign guarantee.
 
The formula to arrive at the interest rates for a small savings scheme was given by the Shyamala Gopinath Committee. It suggested that the yields on government bonds serve as the reference points for setting the interest rates on different small savings instruments, with regular adjustments to be made accordingly.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Interest rates on small savings schemes remain unchanged for Q3FY25

New rules for Small Savings Schemes: PPF to SSY changes effective Oct 1

PPF to NSC: Check latest interest rates for popular small savings schemes

Premium

New income-tax regime: Small savings schemes likely to take a hit

Mahila Samman scheme may not be extended beyond March 2025; key details

Topics :small savings schemes

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story