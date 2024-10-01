New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

The New Zealand government has increased visa fees and levies across nearly all categories. As a result, from today, Indians will face higher fees when applying to visit, work, or study in New Zealand. When making the announcement in August, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said that the changes are intended to create a more sustainable immigration system by shifting the financial burden from taxpayers to visa applicants.

“We’re ensuring the system is self-funding and more efficient,” Stanford said. “The changes we’re making are shifting the cost to those benefiting from the system.” She added that this move is expected to reduce the need for public funding by over NZ$563 million (£338 million) over the next four years. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Impact on visa categories

Student visa applicants will see the biggest change, with the fee rising from NZ$300 to NZ$485. Visitors, particularly tourists, will also witness a price jump, with the fee doubling from NZ$190 to NZ$300 starting today.

Here are some of the key changes in visa fees:

1. Skilled Residence Visa

More From This Section

Current rate: NZ$2,480

New rate: NZ$2,880

2. Entrepreneur Residence Category

Current rate: NZ$3,710

New rate: NZ$11,320

3. Active Investor Plus Category

Current rate: NZ$4,630

New rate: NZ$12,070

4. Family Category

Current rate: NZ$2,060

New rate: NZ$1,940

5. Dependent Child Visa

Current rate: NZ$2,060

New rate: NZ$1,830

6. Parent Retirement Category

Current rate: NZ$3,710

New rate: NZ$9,430

7. Visitor Visa

Current rate: NZ$190

New rate: NZ$300

8. Student Visa

Current rate: NZ$300

New rate: NZ$485

9. Post-study Work Visa

Current rate: NZ$490

New rate: NZ$320

10. Work Visa – Partner

Current rate: NZ$650

New rate: NZ$570

11. Working Holiday Scheme

Current rate: NZ$210

New rate: NZ$215

12. Accredited Employer Work Visa

Current rate: NZ$540

New rate: NZ$480

Why the changes?

Minister Stanford explained that the visa fee increases will cover the costs of processing visas and managing higher-risk applications, ensuring that the system operates without relying on taxpayer subsidies. She also mentioned that New Zealand’s visa fees remain competitive compared to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom.

New Zealand a popular destination for Indians

New Zealand is a popular destination for international students, tourists, and workers. According to Education New Zealand (ENZ), international student enrolments increased by 69,000 in 2023 compared to the previous year. China leads the way as the largest source of students at 35%, with India following closely at 17%.

Tourism and work visa applications from India have also been surging. According to Immigration New Zealand, in 2023, the country approved 115,008 visas for Indian nationals, a sharp rise from 83,583 in 2019 before the pandemic. However, the data shows that Indian nationals face a rejection rate of 28%, second only to Pakistan, where 71% of applicants were denied visas.