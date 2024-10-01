New Zealand hikes tourist, student, work visa fee by up to 60% starting Oct

The New Zealand government has increased visa fees and levies across nearly all categories. As a result, from today, Indians will face higher fees when applying to visit, work, or study in New Zealand. When making the announcement in August, Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said that the changes are intended to create a more sustainable immigration system by shifting the financial burden from taxpayers to visa applicants.
“We’re ensuring the system is self-funding and more efficient,” Stanford said. “The changes we’re making are shifting the cost to those benefiting from the system.” She added that this move is expected to reduce the need for public funding by over NZ$563 million (£338 million) over the next four years.
Impact on visa categories
Student visa applicants will see the biggest change, with the fee rising from NZ$300 to NZ$485. Visitors, particularly tourists, will also witness a price jump, with the fee doubling from NZ$190 to NZ$300 starting today.
Here are some of the key changes in visa fees:
1. Skilled Residence Visa
Current rate: NZ$2,480
New rate: NZ$2,880
2. Entrepreneur Residence Category
Current rate: NZ$3,710
New rate: NZ$11,320
3. Active Investor Plus Category
Current rate: NZ$4,630
New rate: NZ$12,070
4. Family Category
Current rate: NZ$2,060
New rate: NZ$1,940
5. Dependent Child Visa
Current rate: NZ$2,060
New rate: NZ$1,830
6. Parent Retirement Category
Current rate: NZ$3,710
New rate: NZ$9,430
7. Visitor Visa
Current rate: NZ$190
New rate: NZ$300
8. Student Visa
Current rate: NZ$300
New rate: NZ$485
9. Post-study Work Visa
Current rate: NZ$490
New rate: NZ$320
10. Work Visa – Partner
Current rate: NZ$650
New rate: NZ$570
11. Working Holiday Scheme
Current rate: NZ$210
New rate: NZ$215
12. Accredited Employer Work Visa
Current rate: NZ$540
New rate: NZ$480
Why the changes?
Minister Stanford explained that the visa fee increases will cover the costs of processing visas and managing higher-risk applications, ensuring that the system operates without relying on taxpayer subsidies. She also mentioned that New Zealand’s visa fees remain competitive compared to countries like Australia and the United Kingdom.
New Zealand a popular destination for Indians
New Zealand is a popular destination for international students, tourists, and workers. According to Education New Zealand (ENZ), international student enrolments increased by 69,000 in 2023 compared to the previous year. China leads the way as the largest source of students at 35%, with India following closely at 17%.
Tourism and work visa applications from India have also been surging. According to Immigration New Zealand, in 2023, the country approved 115,008 visas for Indian nationals, a sharp rise from 83,583 in 2019 before the pandemic. However, the data shows that Indian nationals face a rejection rate of 28%, second only to Pakistan, where 71% of applicants were denied visas.