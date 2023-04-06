Home / Finance / Personal Finance / RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

Debt MFs investing in quality papers and having average maturity of three-five years are good bets

Sanjay Kumar Singh New Delhi
Premium
RBI rate pause: Lock into best available FD rates, and ladder your bets

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Contrary to the market’s expectation of a 25-basis-point (bp) hike in the repo rate, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday kept the benchmark rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent. While RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das underscored the point that this doesn’t necessarily signal the end of the rate hike cycle, the softening of bond yields showed the market believes otherwise. “We think the rate cycle ha

Topics :Fixed depositsFD ratesfixed deposit ratesHome loansPersonal Finance

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:35 PM IST

Also Read

State Bank of India, IDBI Bank hike retail fixed deposit rates

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

Why this is not the time to take on very long-term fixed deposit investment

Make part-prepayments to cut home loan tenor, but don't use retirement fund

Last-minute dash for debt mutual funds before tax advantage vanishes

Gold, debt funds, insurance: What to do with your investments in FY24

Fund pick: Nippon India Corporate Bond Fund

Minding your language: How to use editing tools for better writing

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story