SRK leases 2 duplex flats in Mumbai's Pali Hill for Rs 2.9 crore per year

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has leased two duplex apartments in Pali Hill area in Khar, Mumbai for Rs 8.67 crore for three years, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com.

Documents accessed by Zapkey.com show that the two duplexes are in a building named Puja Casa and are located on the first, second, seventh, and eighth floors. The total rent for the two apartments comes to Rs 2.9 crore per year.

The first duplex is taken on rent from actor Jacky Bhagnani, and sister Deepshikha Deshmukh for a monthly rent of Rs 11.54 lakh along with a security deposit of Rs 32.97 lakh for a period of 36 months, documents show.

Film producer Vashu Bhagnani has rented the second duplex to Shah Rukh Khan for Rs 12.61 lakh per month along with a security deposit of Rs 36 lakh for three years, the documents show.

The documents show that both transactions were registered on February 14, 2025, for which a stamp duty of Rs 2.22 lakh and registration fees of Rs 2,000 were paid.The combined monthly rent for both properties is Rs 24.15 lakh per month.

As reported in the 2024 Hurun India Rich List, Shah Rukh Khan’s net worth has reached Rs 7,300 crore. His wealth has seen substantial growth, primarily driven by his investments in the Kolkata Knight Riders, an Indian Premier League (IPL) team known for its success. This makes him the wealthiest person in the Indian entertainment sector, according to the list.

His primary residence, Mannat, is an iconic Rs 200-crore mansion located in Bandra, Mumbai, which has become a cultural landmark and a symbol of his success.