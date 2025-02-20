LIC Smart Pension Plan? FAQs about new retirement planning scheme answered

Key features of Smart Pension Plan:

Single premium immediate annuity plan offering financial security.

Diverse annuity options tailored to individual needs.

Flexibility to select between single life annuity and joint life annuity options.

Choice of annuity payment modes: yearly, half-yearly, quarterly, or monthly.

Incentives available for higher purchase prices.

Special benefits for existing policyholders and nominees/beneficiaries of deceased policyholders.

Additional options for enhanced benefits, including:

Liquidity option

Advanced annuity option

Annuity accumulation option

Multiple payout choices for death benefit (if any):

Lump sum payout

Annuitization of the death benefit

Installment-based payments

Frequently asked questions (FAQs)

What are the minimum annuity amounts?

Rs 1,000 monthly

Rs 3,000 quarterly

Rs 6,000 half-yearly

Rs 12,000 yearly

Is it possible to avail of a loan against this policy?

Yes, policy loans can be accessed after three months from the policy's issuance or upon the completion of the free-look period, whichever comes later.

What happens if the annuitant (an annuitant is a person who receives income payments from an annuity) survives the policy duration?

The annuitant will continue to receive regular annuity payments based on their selected option.

Are there any special benefits for National Pension System subscribers?

NPS subscribers can opt for an immediate annuity, allowing for a smooth transition into a steady retirement income.

How does this plan ensure financial security for dependents with disabilities?

The policy is designed to provide financial benefits to dependents with disabilities (Divyangjan), ensuring their long-term security.

How can you purchase LIC's Smart Pension Plan?

The plan is available for purchase both online and offline through LIC’s official website (www.licindia.in), LIC agents, intermediaries, Point of Sales Persons-Life Insurance (POSP-LI), and Common Public Service Centers (CPSC-SPV).