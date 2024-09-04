Star Health launches insurance policy in Braille: Check details

Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd (Star Health Insurance) has launched a policy in Braille.

The company said that with this step the visually-impaired people can access information and make independent choices on matters related to their health and finances.

Innovative policy for the visually impaired

The new policy, named ‘Special Care Gold,’ is specifically designed for individuals with 40 per cent or more disability. It offers comprehensive protection tailored to meet the unique needs of persons with disabilities (PWD), including those with physical, sensory, or cognitive impairments.

“This policy transcends traditional insurance, embodying our commitment to ensuring that individuals with disabilities receive the comprehensive support and coverage they need,” said Anand Roy, MD & CEO of Star Health Insurance



Addressing a critical need

The launch of this Braille policy addresses a significant gap in the insurance market. According to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, approximately 34 million people in India, or 2.5 per cent of the population, are visually impaired. A 2022 study by the Indian Journal of Ophthalmology estimated that vision impairment causes an economic loss of ~646 billion in productivity, with a per capita loss of ~9,192.



Beyond providing accessible insurance, Star Health Insurance has also launched a long-term inclusivity and diversity initiative. This program aims to empower visually impaired individuals with income opportunities in the insurance sector.



The company is committed to supporting this marginalised section of society with training and upskilling, enabling them to become health insurance agents, the company said.



Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired entrepreneur and Co-Founder & Chairman of Bollant Industries, who was present at the event said, “Special Care Gold is not just an insurance policy in Braille; it is a message of empowerment and equal opportunity.”



Comprehensive support for new agents

Star Health Insurance also plans to provide extensive support to these new recruits, including:

- Fully funded exam preparations

- Audio training

- Scribes for exams

- A dedicated hotline for ongoing assistance



Collaboration and future prospects



The Braille version of the ‘Special Care Gold’ policy document was produced in collaboration with the National Association of the Blind (NAB).



This launch aligns with the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) vision of 'Insurance for All,' the firm said.