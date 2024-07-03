Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Star Health aims to double business to over Rs 30,000 cr in 4 yrs: MD

Star Health aims to double business to over Rs 30,000 cr in 4 yrs: MD

The company had recorded a GWP of Rs 15,254 crore in FY24 and reported a profit after tax of Rs 845 crore up by 37 per cent over last financial year

health insurance, insurance
Star Health Insurance targets to double its Growss Written Premium in the next four years.| Image
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd., has set a target to double its Gross Written Premium to about Rs 30,000 crore over the next four years, a top official said here on Wednesday.

The city-headquartered company had recorded a GWP of Rs 15,254 crore in FY24 and reported a profit after tax of Rs 845 crore up by 37 per cent over last financial year, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Anand Roy said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are aspiring to grow faster than the industry. Our target is to double our business in the next four years. We have been growing at 22 per cent (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) from FY 2020-24. By FY28, our target is to reach Rs 30,000 crore (GWP). This is an internal target that we have set ourselves...," he told reporters.

Since its inception in 2006, Star Health and Allied Insurance Company has approved claims of about Rs 44,000 crore.

The doubling of Gross Written Premium would be based on deeper penetration into markets including tier II and III cities.

In the Tamil Nadu market, Roy said the company has grown significantly and one of two insurance policies sold in the state account for his company.

Star Health Insurance's retail premium crossed Rs 2,000 crore with over 12.5 lakh policies sold in FY2024 in the Tamil Nadu market. With a focus on digital technology, the company has settled 88 per cent of claims through 'cashless' mode. It has a network of 90,000 agents, 116 branches, 187 Star Gramin Bima Kendras (rural branches) and over 3,400 employees.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Health insurer Niva Bupa files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 3,000 cr

Star Health deploys AI face tool to assist in health assessment

BoFA, CLSA, Motilal Oswal: Why are these brokerages bullish on Star Health?

Star Health Q4FY24 results: Net profit rises 40% to Rs 142 crore

ICICI Prudential mutual fund buys Star Health's shares for Rs 193 crore

Topics :Star Health InsuranceStar HealthInsurance salesInsurance coverageInsurance Sector

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story